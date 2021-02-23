Home News Ho Ching speaks out in support of food delivery riders, “Stop bullying...

Ho Ching speaks out in support of food delivery riders, “Stop bullying food delivery folks”

'Folks who abuse food delivery folks ought to be fined or jailed,' she says

FB screengrab: Ho Ching

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Madam Ho Ching took to social media to advise people to be kind and considerate to food delivery riders.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Feb 21), Mdm Ho, the CEO of Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, wrote: “Hello, folks, Stop bullying food delivery folks. Stop using food delivery to harass others too!”

She posted this after a woman on Saturday (Feb 20) afternoon called a Foodpanda rider “Blur Sotong”, asking him to cancel the order without giving any reason.

The rider was making his way to the woman’s house from Bugis Junction when he received a notification from the customer suddenly asking him to cancel the order. She gave no reason.

- Advertisement -

When the rider told her there was no option for him to cancel, the customer simply said, “Ask your dispatch la dumb”.

In one screenshot, the woman even called him a “blur sotong”, a Singlish term that describes someone who is utterly clueless.

In her post, Mdm Ho wrote: “Stop using food delivery to harass others too!
Folks who use food delivery to harass others are not just harassing their targets, but also mistreating the food delivery folks”.

“Folks who abuse food delivery folks ought to be fined or jailed, the same way those who abuse other public service officers whether in public transport, healthcare, security, etc.”, Mdm Ho added.

Food delivery riders have been known to help others.

Earlier this year, a pair of Grabfood drivers saved the day by offering a timely ride to a woman in labour and her husband.

The man had been trying to find transportation to rush his wife to the hospital but there were no private hire cars available. The two Grabfood drivers insisted on sending the couple to the hospital just in the nick of time. /TISG

Man struggling to get a cab for wife in labour is offered a timely ride by Grabfood drivers

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Lim Tean celebrates ‘opposition’ CNY dinner with Lee Hsien Yang, Tan Cheng Bock and Terry Xu

Singapore—On Thursday morning (Feb 18), lawyer and opposition leader Lim Tean posted on Facebook a photo of a Chinese New Year dinner gathering of figures from various groups. Mr Lim entitled it “Gong Xi Fa Cai To The Opposition!” Included in the photo...
View Post
Featured News

Netizens criticize MHA for being “tone deaf” after publishing meme on public assembly

Many people online did not react favourably after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) published a meme on the Public Order Act. In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Feb 16), the MHA published a meme where actor Johnny Depp was seen asking...
View Post
Featured News

New video from Tanjong Pagar crash emerges

Singapore—The shocking Feb 13 Tanjong Pagar Road crash that killed five young men has continued to make headlines, with a new video in the straitstimes.com (ST) showing footage of the woman who tried to save her fiancé from the wreckage running...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent