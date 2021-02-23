Ho Ching speaks out in support of food delivery riders, “Stop bullying food delivery folks”

- Advertisement -

Madam Ho Ching took to social media to advise people to be kind and considerate to food delivery riders.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Feb 21), Mdm Ho, the CEO of Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, wrote: “Hello, folks, Stop bullying food delivery folks. Stop using food delivery to harass others too!”

She posted this after a woman on Saturday (Feb 20) afternoon called a Foodpanda rider “Blur Sotong”, asking him to cancel the order without giving any reason.

The rider was making his way to the woman’s house from Bugis Junction when he received a notification from the customer suddenly asking him to cancel the order. She gave no reason.

When the rider told her there was no option for him to cancel, the customer simply said, “Ask your dispatch la dumb”.

In one screenshot, the woman even called him a “blur sotong”, a Singlish term that describes someone who is utterly clueless.

In her post, Mdm Ho wrote: “Stop using food delivery to harass others too!

Folks who use food delivery to harass others are not just harassing their targets, but also mistreating the food delivery folks”.

“Folks who abuse food delivery folks ought to be fined or jailed, the same way those who abuse other public service officers whether in public transport, healthcare, security, etc.”, Mdm Ho added.

Food delivery riders have been known to help others.

Earlier this year, a pair of Grabfood drivers saved the day by offering a timely ride to a woman in labour and her husband.

The man had been trying to find transportation to rush his wife to the hospital but there were no private hire cars available. The two Grabfood drivers insisted on sending the couple to the hospital just in the nick of time. /TISG

