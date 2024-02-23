;
Home News

WP’s Team Sengkang spreads love at coffee shops and hawker centres

ByAnna Maria Romero

February 23, 2024

SINGAPORE: Chinese New Year season love is still going strong in Singapore, as evidenced by The Workers’ Party Team at Sengkang GRC, where Members of Parliament and WP volunteers went to coffee shops and hawker centres with oranges and good wishes last weekend.

“The gifting of oranges—meant to symbolize wealth and abundance (in addition to looking like gold ingots, the Cantonese and Hokkien words for orange are also homonyms for gold)—is a common sight during this time of the year,” wrote Assoc Prof Jamus Lim in a Friday morning (Feb 23) Facebook post.

FB screengrab/He Ting Ru

Along with Ms He Ting Ru and Mr Louis Chua, Assoc Prof Lim has been representing Parliament in Sengkang since the WP won its second GRC in the General Election 2020.

“And of course, the associated blessings are not limited to monetary ones; health, happiness, and success (in whatever endeavors one sets one’s mind to) just as much constitute parts of a full and meaningful life,” added Assoc Prof Lim.

See also  Singapore Advances in Green Transport: Electric Vehicle Charging Bill 2022 Approved

Mr Chua also shared photos from the WP team’s distribution of oranges to residents at the hawker stalls and coffee shops, saying that the team wished “everyone a happy, healthy and prosperous year of the dragon” as they gave out oranges.

Later that day, the three MPs and others from the WP team gathered again at Compassvale, a ward of Sengkang GRC that Ms He and Messrs Lim and Chua jointly oversee.

FB screengrab/Jamus Lim

At that gathering, which had been organized by residents, guests who attended the sit-down dinner were entertained by a lion dance and song numbers, including one from Mr Chua.

“The community-led CNY dinner at Compassvale has always been a key highlight of the CNY festivities in Sengkang, and it’s always heartwarming how strong the ‘kampong spirit’ is over here! Sang a little crowd favourite 爱拼才会赢 as a tribute to the determination and positivity of our residents!” Mr Chua wrote.

@louis.chua

The community-led CNY dinner at Compassvale has always been a key highlight of the CNY festivities in Sengkang, and it’s always heartwarming how strong the ‘kampong spirit’ is over here! Sang a little crowd favourite 爱拼才会赢 as a tribute to the determination and positivity of our residents!💪🐉 #SengkangGRC #TeamSengkang #Compassvale #爱拼才会赢 #SGTikTok #TikTokSG

♬ original sound – Louis Chua – Louis Chua

Assoc Prof Lim also thanked the volunteers who organized the activities at Sengkang, writing, “As always, we couldn’t have done it without you guys!”

Elsewhere in Singapore, people from the WP have also been celebrating Chinese New Year festivities and distributing oranges at Paya Lebar Division (party chair and Aljunied GRC MP Sylvia Lim), Hougang (Hougang SMC MP Dennis Tan, former WP chief Low Thia Khiang and former MP Png Eng Huat), Marine Parade (Nathaniel Koh), Bedok Reservoir (Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam) and others. /TISG

Read also: Jamus Lim: “Our nation’s reserves belong to the people, not the government”

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News Home News

Woman who bought fake Labubu doll for S$220 calls police after seller refused to refund

December 10, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore’s resident employment rose 4,000 in Q3, retrenchments drop to 3,050

December 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Singapore’s medical inflation to stay at 12% in 2025, same as 2024—survey

December 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Entertainment

Jo In Sung, Han Ji Min, and Chun Woo Hee accompany Noh Hee Kyung to a charity event involving coal briquettes

December 10, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

In the first poster for a new drama, Lee Je Hoon becomes a legendary negotiator

December 10, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Before ‘SKZHOP HIPTAPE’ is released, Stray Kids releases teaser for “Walkin On Water”

December 10, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Rosé says Teddy Park, the founder of THE BLACK LABEL, persuaded her to release APT, which features Bruno Mars

December 10, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.