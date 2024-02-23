;
Majority of local uni grads find jobs quickly as median monthly salaries also rise

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 23, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singaporean universities continue to produce highly employable graduates, according to the latest results from the 2023 Singapore Annual Graduates Survey, jointly conducted by the autonomous universities in Singapore.

The National University of Singapore (NUS) reported that 90.5% of its graduates secured employment within six months of graduation, with a median monthly salary of $4,400 for full-time positions. Notably, the dental department achieved a perfect 100% employment rate, followed closely by the nursing department at 97.9%.

Meanwhile, Singapore Management University (SMU) showcased an impressive 92% employment rate within six months of graduation. Law graduates from SMU boasted the highest starting salary, averaging over $6,500, while computer science graduates weren’t far behind, with an average starting salary exceeding $6,000.

The joint survey also encompassed Nanyang Technological University and Singapore University of Social Sciences. Approximately 12,300 full-time graduates were surveyed, providing valuable insights into the overall employment landscape.

Despite a slight decrease in the overall employment rate from the previous year, standing at 89.6%, the median monthly salary for full-time employed graduates increased to $4,313.

Health sciences, information and digital technology, and business fields demonstrated the highest full-time employment rates, with median monthly salaries experiencing growth across most sectors.

The survey also highlighted a nuanced employment landscape, with 84% of respondents engaged in full-time employment, 1.5% in freelance work, and 4% in part-time or temporary roles.

The number of graduates involuntarily engaged in part-time or temporary work increased slightly, reaching 1.1%.

The survey shows that Singaporean graduates continue to navigate the competitive job market successfully, with positive trends in employment rates and median salaries, showcasing the adaptability of graduates in challenging economic times.

