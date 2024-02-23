SINGAPORE: Tech jobs have declined in Singapore’s Best Jobs list for 2024, marking a departure from the previous year’s prominence, according to hiring platform Indeed. The 2023 rankings saw nine tech-focused roles securing positions within the top twenty, but only software engineers maintained their presence this year.

The rankings, which factored in salary, employer demand, and consistent growth in job postings from 2021 to 2024, reveal a changing landscape.

The current leader of Singapore’s Best Jobs is the director of communications, reflecting a shift towards roles that emphasize effective communication strategies.

Following closely are tax managers, recruitment managers, senior mechanical engineers, and procurement managers, highlighting a diversified pool of occupations.

Engineering roles, encompassing 25% of the top jobs, dominate the list, underscoring the sector’s significance in Singapore’s job market.

Noteworthy growth has been observed in specific roles over the past three years. Software engineers stand out with a remarkable 122% increase in job postings, indicative of the continued demand for tech expertise.

Tax managers and clinic managers also experienced substantial growth at 106% and 85%, respectively.

Delving into the sheer volume of job postings, quantity surveyors (6,912), project engineers (6,695), and accountants (3,948) emerged as leaders, boasting the highest number of postings per one million total jobs. This data provides insights into the areas where employers are actively seeking talent.

As Singapore’s job landscape evolves, this shift in the Best Jobs list underscores the dynamic nature of the market, with communication-focused roles gaining prominence alongside the enduring demand for engineering expertise and certain specialized positions.

