WP MP Leon Perrera appeals to residents to eat at Serangoon Garden Market before its temporary closure

- Advertisement -

Singapore—The Workers’ Party’s Mr Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) made an appeal on Sunday (Sept 20) inviting the residents of the area to have one last meal at the Serangoon Gardens Market before it closes down for needed repairs and improvements for the next few months.

In a Facebook post, he wrote, “Did you know that Serangoon Gardens Market is home to a bakery that has been around for 46 years and to several multi-generation hawkers?

These are just some of the stalwarts in Serangoon Garden Market who have been warming the hearts and stomachs of families in the community, for decades. At this morning’s visit to the Market, I had the pleasure of speaking to several families, many of whom grew up eating here.”

The WP MP added that “we must try our best to preserve such experiences” for future generations of Singaporeans.

Did you know that Serangoon Gardens Market is home to a bakery that has been around for 46 years and to several… Posted by Leon Perera on Sunday, September 20, 2020

- Advertisement -

He announced that the market will be closed down until March of next year due to scheduled Repair and Redecoration works, which he has discussed with the National Environment Agency as well as the Serangoon Garden Market’s Hawkers’ Association.

He added, “These works will help to protect the vital heritage of Serangoon Garden Market, while making it more comfortable for hawkers and diners alike.”

He wrote that the hawkers would be “taking a short break” in the meantime.

The MP then invited Aljunied residents to come and enjoy a meal. “I encourage our residents to take a trip down and have a good meal before they do! With my growing list of food recommendations – kindly shared with me by our residents here – I know for sure that you’ll definitely be spoilt for choice.”

No doubt about it, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has meant hard times for many, including Singapore’s beloved hawkers, who have been affected by the movement restrictions of the public.

And when buildings need to shut down for repairs, it could mean an even harder blow, albeit temporarily, even if the repairs will ultimately result in making things better. Therefore, it always helps when public figures such as Members of Parliament appeal for support. —/TISG

Read also: IN FULL: WP MP Leon Perera highlights the urgent need to revisit social and economic strategies in Parliament