SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party got off to a strong start in 2024, spending the first weekend of the year on the ground on market visits and organising activities designed to promote good health for Singaporeans.

“A wet morning at Serangoon North and Serangoon Gardens… that did not dampen spirits as Team Aljunied MPs and Volunteers chatted with residents and shop owners and anticipation of the upcoming Year of the Dragon…,” wrote the WP chair, Ms Lim.

The WP shared a clip of the MPs and volunteers interacting with residents at the two markets on its TikTok channel.

A number of the WP Members of Parliament were up and about, including party chief Pritam Singh, chair Sylvia Lim and vice chair Faisal Manap, their fellow Aljnuied MP Gerald Giam, Sengkang MP Jamus Lim, and Hougang SMC MP Dennis Tan.

Assoc Prof Lim kicked off WP’s activities with the Jan 6 Sengkang River Run, usually held on the first Saturday of the month. Although he’s still recovering from a recent bout of COVID-19 and a slipped disc, he gamely went around six-and-a-half kilometres along with residents, calling it a “slow easing back into a healthier new year.”

Assoc Prof Lim was thankful for the “blessedly cool weather” on Saturday night, and on Sunday morning, the rain continued, but Mr Singh, Ms Lim, Mr Manap and Mr Giam nevertheless went on market visits at Serangoon along with a team of WP volunteers, chatting with residents at Serangoon North and Serangoon Gardens.

Over at Hougang SMC, the WP continued with the next instalment of their Healthy Ageing activities, designed to get senior citizens up and moving to maintain good health.

Mr Tan shared photos of a big group of seniors exercising at Hougang Central, where Mr Giam joined him.

“It was good fun joining some of our Hougang SMC and Aljunied GRC residents as well as MP for Aljunied GRC, Gerald Giam 严燕松, at today’s Healthy Aging event organised by the The WP Community Fund at Hougang Central, comprising of exercises, breakfast, art and a wholesome talk on nutrition awareness for our grocery choices,” Mr Tan wrote in a Facebook post.

Mr Giam also shared a video of the activity over TikTok.

