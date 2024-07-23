SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party Youth Wing (WPYW) announced on Monday (July 22) that it will be hosting a forum titled “So You’re Voting For The First Time?” on Aug 4 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm.

WPYW invites the youth to join an “enlightening forum tailored” to them and their “political influence—voting, volunteering, and envisioning a fairer future for all.”

Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim, the WPYW President, will be moderating the event with four panellists, including party chair Sylvia Lim, who is described tongue-in-cheek on the event poster as a “voter extraordinaire.”

The other panellists include first-time voter Christian, second-time voter Mu’tasim, and third-time voter Jackson. Assoc Prof Lim was announced as the new WPYW head in a media release on Wednesday (July 17).

The Sengkang GRC MP, 48, took over from Nathaniel Koh, 49, who is also a member of the WP Central Executive Committee. Mr Koh, in turn, stepped up as the head of the party’s youth wing in the wake of the resignation last year of Nicole Seah, who held the position from 2021 to 2023 and had been set to finish her second term in 2025.

Ms Seah stepped down from her position and resigned from the party last July, sometime after the 2020 General Election. Mr Perera also resigned from the party and his seat in Parliament.

The announcement that Assoc Prof Lim would lead the party’s youth wing was greeted with enthusiasm by supporters, who have expressed good wishes for the WP to do well in the next GE, whenever that will be.

The GE must be held before Nov 23, 2025, though there has been some speculation that it may happen before the end of the year.

The WP announced in June that its secretary-general, Pritam Singh, and Ms Lim, would retain their positions. Further appointments, significantly that lawyer Fadli Fawzi had been co-opted into the WP CEC, were announced on July 17.

WPYW’s forum for first-time voters will be held at the House of Offline on 18 Penhas Road. Interested parties may do so via the QR code on the event poster or through registering here. Admission to the forum is free of charge.

The Independent Singapore has been told that the event is open to members of the media on an RSVP basis. /TISG

