SINGAPORE: While many have welcomed economist and opposition MP Jamus Lim’s newest role as head of the Workers’ Party’s (WP) Youth Wing, some have asked whether a younger candidate couldn’t have secured the position, given Assoc Prof Lim’s age.

The questions come in the days after the WP announced important changes to its Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Wednesday (17 July). Aside from announcing Assoc Prof Lim’s role as Youth Wing President, the WP also revealed that it has co-opted an additional member, Fadli Fawzi, into its CEC.

The Youth Wing head post was occupied by former WP rising star Nicole Seah before she stepped down and resigned from the party in the wake of a scandal, last year. Nathaniel Koh took her place thereafter.

The WP’s latest announcement shows that Mr Koh is staying on as the party’s Deputy Treasurer. Assoc Prof Lim is retaining his position as Deputy Head for Policy Research in addition to his new duties as Youth Wing head.

Some Reddit users, however, expressed surprise at the choice of Assoc Prof Lim to head the party’s youth, given his age. Born in 1976, he turns 48 this year.

Ms Seah had just turned 35 when she was made head of the Youth Wing, while Mr Koh was 39 during his stint.

“Youth wing?? he’s almost 50,” wrote one Reddit user.

“Always laugh when ‘youth’ people in parties are like in their 30s to 40s. I thought 20s was youth,” responded another.

A commenter, however, pointed out that the progressive views of Assoc Prof Lim, who was once, after all, characterized as a “populist” by former Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, would appeal strongly to the youth.

Having him lead the Youth Wing would be “better than putting a low-profile guy in his 30s who is unable to connect with younger voters in the same way,” they added.

One Reddit user, however, asked, “Isn’t it same in the other side?”

The Chairperson of Young PAP, the youth wing of the ruling People’s Action Party, is Janil Puthucheary. The MP for Pasir Ris–Punggol GRC and Senior Minister of State for Health and Communications and Information, is even older than Assoc Prof Lim, as he will be turning 52 in November.

Its website says that Young PAP “is formed by Singaporeans from the age of 17 to 40 years old.”

Progress Singapore Party’s youth wing is called Youth Catalyst and used to be headed by Jess Chua, who was 37 when she took on the role in 2021. Ms Chua stepped down last year and is now based in France. /TISG

