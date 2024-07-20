SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim gave a brief update about their activities in Sengkang in a Facebook post on Friday morning (July 19) but added that one question they’ve gotten asked often of late is when the next elections will be.

While there has been no announcement regarding the schedule of the next GE, it needs to be held no later than Nov 23, 2025.

After Prime Minister Lawrence Wong was sworn in on May 15, speculation began that it could be held as soon as this September.

Assoc Prof Lim, who has been representing Sengkang in Parliament since 2020, wrote that he and his team recently visited the 327C Anchorvale and 290C Compassvale blocks and also began WCYH sessions at the Horizon and Northgate neighborhoods for residents who wanted to engage.

As for when the election will be held, the MP wrote, “In all honesty, we have no idea, beyond how it will have to be before the end of next year.”

He also made it clear that the schedule of the next GE is not the important issue at hand, but rather, it’s to do the work the WP MPs were elected to do.

“While it’s tempting to stress out about the precise date and what the competition is doing, I’ve always believed in a simple discipline—one I learned from my schoolboy rugby days—of playing our own game, the best we can,” added Assoc Prof Lim.

He also wrote that the WP team continued to work hard not just to “honor the faith that the people of Sengkang GRC had placed” in them, but to exceed their expectations when the MPs “stepped into the hot seat.”

The MP added whether it’s in Parliament, people’s homes, or with the town council, their goal is “always to engage, to empathize, and to do our best to offer assistance and solutions” to the large and small issues residents bring to them.

For him, what is important is “to grasp the heartbeat of the issues that folks express, when they share candidly about their aspirations, fears, and frustrations” and to be a voice in Parliament for them, continuing to bring ideas and solutions for the betterment of Singapore’s society.

Earlier this week, the WP announced that Assoc Prof Lim is now the party’s Youth Wing President, replacing Nathaniel Koh. Mr Koh had taken over late last year after the resignation of Nicole Seah, who had held the position starting in 2021. /TISG

