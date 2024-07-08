In the Hood

Jamus Lim invites Anchorvale & Compassvale residents for catch-up engagement

ByAnna Maria Romero

July 8, 2024

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) announced in a Monday morning (July 8) special media post that he and his team are about to complete their door-to-door house visits in the ward under his care but added an invitation for residents who wish to do catch-up engagement.

In posts on Facebook and Instagram, Assoc Prof Lim said there is only one block each in Anchorvale and the part Compassvale he oversees and that he and the team are headed there in the coming weeks.

Since the team does not announce ahead of time which blocks they will be visiting to give them more time for resident interactions and to do a surprise check on the maintenance and cleaning standards of the block; he acknowledged that some residents may end up missing the visit from the MP and his team.

“For this final sweep, then, we will do our house visits slightly earlier in the evening, before setting up at the cluster’s multipurpose hall for the rest of the night.

We will announce these engagement sessions in advance, starting with what you see below (the information will also be posted in the respective lift notice boards).

So if you’d like to catch up, please feel free to swing by! We’ll also have town council staff joining us, in case you’ve a municipal matter you’d like addressed.”

FB screengrab/ Jamus Lim

In his post, he added that condominium residents in the areas he oversees may also receive a house visit from the WP team upon resident request and approval from the condominium board.

Interested residents may contact the MP’s email  (jamus.lim@wp.sg) or the WhatsApp hotline (80300032).

Otherwise, they may drop by the event at the cluster closest to them.

In the poster announcing the engagement for week (July 11), the engagement sessions are referred to with the initials “WCYH,” although the MP did not explain what the letters stand for.

“I’ll let folks decide for themselves what this abbreviation might actually mean….,” he wrote.

“What is WCYH? We come your home?” one commenter asked.

Another referred to the phrase Assoc Prof Lim made famous in the General Election 2020, writing, “Warm Cockles of Your Heart.”

A commenter on Instagram asked, “When can you host.”

Another, however, sounded a little more disgruntled when he wrote, “The first rule of using a abbreviation is to spell it out in the first instance. Still got no idea what WCYH means.” /TISG

ByAnna Maria Romero

