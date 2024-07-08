SINGAPORE: In Parliament this week, Workers’ Party MPs from Sengkang GRC Louis Chua and Jamus Lim warned against “Singapore washing,” which has become shorthand for the practice of Chinese companies relocating to Singapore to sidestep tensions between the United States and China.

It can also mean that Chinese companies are using firms registered in Singapore so that their businesses appear less connected to China.

Singapore has consistently ranked well when it comes to ease of doing business, but this needs to be balanced with sound corporate regulation, Assoc Prof Lim said earlier this week in his speech on the ACRA (Amendments) Bill.

“We should also not allow the world to think that an easy business environment also means a permissive one…

Such a mindset will undermine our hard-won brand name, and eventually come back to bite us,” he said, calling for Singapore to stay clear-eyed in criticism of its business environment.

Mr Chua raised concerns over financial criminals using Singapore as a home base or transition country, citing the S$3 billion money laundering case from last year.

Like Assoc Prof Lim, he underlined how important it is for our country’s reputation not to be associated with money laundering.

Speaking on the Corporate Service Providers Bill, he asked the government to reconsider imposing training requirements for those who hold a significant number of nominee directorships, raise corporate governance standards, and better combat money laundering risks in Singapore.

He added that due to “Singapore Washing,” it would be better to err on the side of caution in tightening regulations, as this would send the message that Singapore’s financial system cannot be exploited easily.

Many commenters have commended the two MPs for raising the issue, which can be considered a somewhat thorny one after the Workers’ Party shared videos of their speeches over social media.

“Singapore Washing” was first mentioned in the Financial Times in November 2022, in an article that mentioned fast-fashion giant Shein and IT services provider Cue among the first companies that moved their headquarters to Singapore as relations between China and the US began to sour.

While it is not a new phenomenon, more companies have joined the “Singapore Washing” in the past few years.

This year, the issue has also been covered in articles in Bloomberg, The Japan Times, Voice of America, and others.

As Mr Chua noted, “When it comes to our commitment to tackling money laundering and illegal activities, we need to take a clear and strong stand, making sure we examine the sector with a fine tooth comb and not water down our regulatory standards, so that current and prospective businesses which are legitimate can have the confidence of operating in Singapore, and dealing with entities operating in Singapore.”

