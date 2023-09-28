Women’s Strawweight In The UFC In 2023

Enter the tension arena of the UFC Strawweight Division, a competitive arena where participants weigh between 106 and 115 pounds (48 and 52 kg). Athletes who compete in this fierce competition exhibit the ideal balance of force and precision as they unleash their martial arts prowess with unwavering determination.
With an unquenchable drive to win, these extraordinary fighters display their skill in an exciting symphony of technique, agility, and raw strength, mesmerizing spectators with each measured stroke. The octagon becomes a canvas, and these fighters are the paintbrushes, creating a masterpiece of unflinching fortitude and unsurpassed skill.
Strawweight Champion in the UFC as of 2023
Zhang Weili’s fierceness and dexterity culminated in a victory over Carla Esparza on November 12, 2022, at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden, earning her the coveted UFC women’s strawweight championship. A night of unwavering resolve forever recorded in MMA history. Champion at strawweight in the UFC as of 2023
Top 2023 UFC Strawweight
|Rank
|Fighter
|Record
|Win Streak
|Result
|Last fight
|Next fight
|C
|Zhang Weili
|24–3
|3
(1 def)
|Win
|UFC 292 Amanda Lemos
|TBD
|1
|Carla Esparza
|19–7
|0
|Loss
|UFC 281 Zhang Weili
|TBD
|2
|Rose Namajunas
|11–6
|0
|Loss
|UFC Fight Night 226 Manon Fiorot
|TBD
|3
|Yan Xiaonan
|17–3
(1 NC)
|2
|Win
|UFC 288 Jéssica Andrade
|TBD
|4
|Tatiana Suarez
|10–0
|10
|Win
|UFC on ESPN 50 Jéssica Andrade
|TBD
|5
|Amanda Lemos
|13–3–1
|0
|Loss
|UFC 292 Zhang Weili
|TBD
|6
|Jéssica Andrade
|24–12
|0
|Loss
|UFC on ESPN 50 Tatiana Suarez
|UFC 295 Mackenzie Dern
|7
|Virna Jandiroba
|19–3
|2
|Win
|UFC 288 Marina Rodriguez
|TBD
|8
|Mackenzie Dern
|13–3
|1
|Win
|UFC Fight Night 223 Angela Hill
|UFC 295 Jéssica Andrade
|9
|Marina Rodriguez
|16–3–2
|0
|Loss
|UFC 288 Virna Jandiroba
|UFC Fight Night 228 Michelle Waterson-Gomez
|10
|Tecia Torres
|13–6
|0
|Loss
|UFC 273 Mackenzie Dern
|TBD
|11
|Amanda Ribas
|12–4
|0
|Loss
|UFC on ABC 5 Maycee Barber
|UFC Fight Night 232 Luana Pinheiro
|12
|Luana Pinheiro
|11–1
|9
|Win
|UFC 287 Michelle Waterson-Gomez
|UFC Fight Night 232 Amanda Ribas
|13
|Michelle Waterson-Gomez
|18–11
|0
|Loss
|UFC 287 Luana Pinheiro
|UFC Fight Night 228 Marina Rodriguez
|14
|Tabatha Ricci
|9–1
|4
|Win
|UFC on ABC 5 Gillian Robertson
|TBD
|15
|Angela Hill
|15–13
|0
|Loss
|UFC Fight Night 223 Mackenzie Dern
|UFC Fight Night 231 Denise Gomes
Strawweight in UFC history
Carla Esparza began her reign in the UFC Strawweight drama by winning the first championship from Rose Namajunas in 2014. The reign was then held by Joanna Jedrzejczyk for an incredible 966 days until Namajunas recaptured it at UFC 217. Prior to Zhang Weili winning at UFC 237 and successfully defending her championship against Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248 in a thrilling split decision, Jessica Andrade enjoyed a brief period of dominance in the division.
