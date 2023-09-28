Who Will Call Today’s Patriots-Jets Football Game On CBS? The Coverage Crew For The NFL’s Week 3 Game In Full » Sportsry

Prepare for an intense clash as the New England Patriots take on the New York Jets in the third week of the 2023 NFL season. The showdown will unfold on September 24th at New York’s MetLife Stadium, kicking off at 1 p.m. Expect an exhilarating Sunday Night Football spectacle as CBS delivers the game with top-notch commentary from Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson, providing in-depth coverage both from the broadcast booth and the sidelines.

Injuries for the Patriots vs. Jets game

The New York Jets face challenges in Week 3 with the absence of offensive tackle Duane Brown and safety Tony Adams. The status of Greg Zuerlein and John Franklin-Myers for the upcoming game remains uncertain.

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has taken the reins for the Jets after Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1. Despite a loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the team boasts a 1-1 record and is determined to regroup and secure a victory in the upcoming game.

The New England Patriots are faced with obstacles as they prepare for a pivotal game since defensive back Jonathan Jones and offensive lineman Sidy Sow are out with injuries. Cole Strange, Christian Barmore, and Michael Onwenu’s participation is in doubt.

Under the seasoned leadership of Bill Belichick, the Patriots, who are still looking for their first victory of the season, are aiming for a triumphant Sunday as all eyes are on quarterback Mac Jones, the focal point of the offense.

How do I watch the Patriots v. Jets game?

On Sunday, September 24, at 1:00 p.m. ET, the New England Patriots and the New York Jets will face battle in an exciting matchup. If you don’t have cable access, stream the game live on Fub to make sure you don’t miss a single second. Time for the game, and CBS will be airing the action.

Game Stadium Date Time TV Channel Streaming New England Patriots vs. New York Jets MetLife Stadium, New York Sunday, Sept. 24 1:00 p.m. ET CBS Fubo TV

