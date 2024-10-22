SINGAPORE: While there are people who are licensed to sell tissue packets in Singapore, there are also others who are not.

Some can also be quite persistent, or even aggressive, in how they sell their wares, which can be a source of exasperation for the people they’re selling to.

One Reddit user took to the platform to ask for advice on the matter. “How do I reject aggressive tissue sellers who refuse to go away?” they asked in an Oct 21 (Monday) post.

A number of Reddit users shared their insights on the matter. One wrote a person approached by a persistent tissue vendor should be very firm in saying no and standing their ground.

Others advised the post author to ignore tissue sellers, even if they turn aggressive.

“Just ignore and pretend they don’t exist. If you even acknowledge them, they will think there’s a chance to embarrass or wear you down into buying,” wrote one.

A commenter wrote it would be good to avoid eye contact, adding, “If I really wanted to make a difference, I should donate to a legitimate charity for a meaningful cause,” such as providing free meals.

Another suggested the post author could adopt a “’don’t care’ attitude. Like you don’t even give them any sense of reaction towards their gestures.”

One wrote, however, it would be good to be cautious and not take matters “into your own hands. Notify the police, please.”

A commenter suggested that even telling the vendor you will call the police may be an effective deterrent.

One, however, offered more compassionate advice, writing, “If it’s a genuine fellow uncle/brother or auntie/sister who’s fallen on hard times, can offer to buy them a drink or a snack or a meal.

It doesn’t take much, yet sometimes, that’s just what they need. Let them sit at the next or another table to maintain some social distance. Sometimes, they got interesting stories and share their life’s lessons.”

In February, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said in Parliament that there are 28 licensed tissue sellers in Singapore.

She also talked about how the government is helping vulnerable individuals, including unlicensed tissue vendors, with offers such as ComCare or employment assistance.

Ms Fu added, however, that sometimes these individuals refuse the help they’re given.

She also noted that the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) works with the Ministry of Social and Family Development and the Vulnerable-In-Community Network to help them get the support they need.

However, the SFA can take enforcement actions if they continue to operate illegally. /TISG

