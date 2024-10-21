KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, ILLIT is set to release their second mini-album, I’LL LIKE YOU, today, Oct 21, marking their first comeback since debuting seven months ago.

Their March release of the mini-album SUPER REAL ME caused a stir, especially with their hit song Magnetic.

This debut track stood out due to its catchy melodies, playful lyrics, and accessible choreography, quickly gaining attention.

Magnetic made history as the first debut song by a K-pop group to enter both the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK’s Official Singles Top 100.

It also performed exceptionally well on domestic platforms, topping daily and weekly charts on Melon, Bugs, and Genie.

Memorable hook

After seven months, ILLIT returns with I’LL LIKE YOU, an album themed around the complexities of attraction and the courage to trust one’s emotions.

The title track, Cherish (My Love), is a dance-pop song exploring curiosity about another’s feelings while emphasizing the importance of one’s emotions.

The song features a memorable hook and engaging beats, and it showcases the members’ pure vocal tones.

Excitement for ILLIT’s comeback has been evident, with pre-orders for I’LL LIKE YOU surpassing 550,000, more than doubling the 211,851 pre-orders of their debut album.

ILLIT will be making appearances on a number of shows to promote the new release, and fans are excitedly awaiting their comeback.

Their first appearance post-comeback will be on Weekly Idol, where they previously impressed viewers during their March debut. Fans are excited to see how they will engage with the show’s audience once again.

Catchy music

Illit is a South Korean girl group formed through the survival competition show R U Next? in 2023. In March 2024, Illit debuted with their first extended play, Super Real Me, under the management of Belift Lab, a Hybe sublabel.

Illit has gained popularity for their catchy music, energetic performances, and strong bond as a group.

Their debut album showcased their versatility and potential, and they have continued to impress fans with their subsequent releases and activities.