KOREA: According to Soompi, MBC’s upcoming drama When the Phone Rings has provided a glimpse of Heo Nam Jun’s character, Ji Sang Woo!

Based on a web novel, the drama follows the intriguing romance of a couple who married for convenience and find themselves caught in a web of tension after receiving a threatening phone call.

Heo Nam Jun takes on the role of Ji Sang Woo, a charming and kind-hearted psychiatrist with good looks.

Hong Hee Joo (played by Chae Soo Bin), a former college friend and sign language volunteer partner, is very close to his character.

However, Sang Woo’s closeness with Hee Joo causes jealousy and suspicion in her husband, Baek Sa Eon (played by Yoo Yeon Seok).

Investigating mysterious case

Sang Woo also has a side career as a mystery content creator with 200,000 subscribers.

He teams up with Na Yu Ri (Jang Gyuri), an announcer he met through a broadcast, to investigate a mysterious case they’ve been eager to solve.

New stills from the drama showcase Heo Nam Jun deeply engaged in his portrayal of Ji Sang Woo.

In one image, he gives someone a warm, compassionate look; in another, he’s seen concentrating as he films content in front of a camera and microphone.

Anticipation is growing for Heo Nam Jun’s dual role as a psychiatrist and a content creator.

The TV show When the Phone Rings is scheduled to air in November. Stay tuned for more updates on this thrilling drama.

Good looks and natural acting style

South Korean actor Heo Nam Jun is well-known for his multifaceted parts in films and television dramas.

Known for his good looks and natural acting style, he has built a reputation for playing characters with depth and charm.

Heo Nam Jun’s acting career has seen him take on various roles, from supporting characters to more substantial parts that highlight his growing talent.

Audiences appreciate his ability to convey warmth and sincerity on screen, making him a relatable and appealing figure.