SG Police: Appeal for information on girl, 17, missing since July 30, last seen in Surin Avenue, wearing black jacket and greyish-black pants

Summary

Police are seeking information on 17-year-old Ms Iffah Nur Syaurah Binte Abdullah, who has been missing since July 30, 2026.

She was last seen near 42 Surin Avenue at about 6.30 am, wearing a black jacket and greyish black pants.

Anyone with information can contact the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online confidentially.

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for information on a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since July 30.

Ms Iffah Nur Syaurah Binte Abdullah was last seen near 42 Surin Avenue at about 6:30 am that day. She was wearing a black jacket and greyish black pants.

The Police issued the appeal on Aug 17, asking anyone who may have information about her whereabouts to come forward.

Police seek public help for information on missing girl

The appeal gives the public a clear way to help with the search.

Anyone with information can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000. Information can also be submitted online through the Police’s I-Witness service at police.gov.sg/i-witness.

The Police said all information provided will be kept strictly confidential.

Even a small piece of information may be useful to locate her

Iffah was last seen at about 6.30 am in the vicinity of 42 Surin Avenue. At the time, she was wearing a black jacket and greyish black pants.

For members of the public, even a small piece of information may be useful when someone is missing. A sighting, detail or other relevant information can be passed directly to the Police rather than shared publicly.

For a missing-person appeal, the most useful response is to share relevant information with the Police and let them follow it up.

Speculation on social media can create confusion when what is needed most is accurate information.

Read related: SG Police: Appeal for information on girl, 14, missing since July 24, last seen in Serangoon Central, wearing purple top, light blue shorts