US Athlete Amit Elor Wins Second Title At World Wrestling Championships » Sportsry

United States 19-year-old phenom Amit Elor won her second consecutive Women’s 72 kg World Wrestling Championships gold medal in Belgrade.

Behind her blonde hair, light skin, and sweet smile is a young woman with a ton of muscle who can get really strong inside the arena. Last year, Amit Elor, who was then only 18 years old, became the youngest American wrestler to win a Senior World Championship, defeating her four opponents with a score of 27-2.

Displaying her incredible prowess as a wrestler at such a young age, she was able to register wins against three world medallists: a 3-2 over the 2021 world champ, Masako Furuichi, a 39-second pin over the 2021 world bronze medallist, Buse Tosun, and an incredible 10-0 win over the 2021 world silver medallist, Zhamila Bakbergenova.

Elor defeats Bakbergenova

Even more remarkable, however, is the fact that Elor managed to defeat Bakbergenova in the final in less than 90 seconds, which is considered a technical superiority victory for any fighter.

Proving that last year wasn’t simply luck, Elor repeated her win in Belgrade and outscored her opponents 33-4. She defeated Davaanasan Enkh Amar of Mongolia 8-2 in the final to claim the gold medal at the 72 kg women’s category of the World Wrestling Championships 2023.

Women’s wrestling 72 kg

Gold – Amit Elor (USA)

Silver – Davaanasan Enkh Amar (MNG)

Bronze – Zhamila Bakbergenova (KAZ)

Bronze – Morikawa Miwa (JPN)

At such an early stage of her career, Elor demonstrated her remarkable wrestling skills by achieving two victories in a row. However, after the World Championships, Elor’s ambition is to take her wrestling career to a higher level by participating in the Paris Olympics. But, as the event is not contested at 72 kg, Elor is faced with a dilemma as she would either have to switch her weight class to 68 kg or 76 kg.

“That is a challenge for me to figure out which weight is best for my body,” she told NBC sports. “Growing up, I almost never cut weight. My parents were against it. When I was younger, like 12 years old, I would go in a plus weight class and go with kids that were 30, 40 pounds heavier than me. I just want to take care of my body and not starve myself, not dehydrate myself.”

