Home News

Singaporeans are speaking up to thrive at work through healthy work-life balance and open discussions on mental health

ByMary Alavanza

October 22, 2024

SINGAPORE: Over half of Singapore employees were comfortable discussing mental health at work and reported a positive work-life balance, according to a survey by foundit, a leading jobs and talent platform.

ACN Newswire reported that the study found over half (57%) of employees rated their work-life balance as positive, rated good (37%) and rated excellent (20%).

The remaining 43% rated their work-life balance as fair (27%) or poor to very poor (16%).

More than half (51%) of Singapore employees also reported feeling comfortable discussing mental health issues with their managers or HR. Of the 51%, 23% said they were very comfortable, while 28% said they were comfortable discussing their mental health issues.

However, the report also found that 66% of employees reported heavy workloads, with 42% describing their workload as heavy and 24% as extremely heavy.

While 35% of respondents engaged with wellness programs, a considerable number had not yet used these resources.

38% reported they had not participated in any wellness initiatives, and 27% were unaware of such programs.

See also  Experts warn of possible "deaths of despair" due to Covid-19 mental distress

Notably, 37% of employees occasionally experienced symptoms of burnout compared to 46% of employees who never (24%) or rarely (22%) experienced burnout.

Employees said workload (37%) and lack of support (34%) were the top contributors to work-related stress.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO of foundit, shared his thoughts on the findings. He stated:

“It’s heartening to see a significant number of Singapore employees enjoy a positive work-life balance and feel comfortable discussing mental health at work.

This marks a substantial step forward in creating supportive workplace cultures. While there are areas that warrant attention, such as workload management and addressing burnout, the overall findings are encouraging.

By continuing to focus on employee well-being, Singaporean businesses can enhance productivity, foster innovation, and maintain their position as leaders in the global economy.” /TISG

Read also: 45% of Singapore employers are hesitant to “actively employ” staff with mental health conditions: Report

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Featured News Home News

“I got my VEP, and it was easy!” — Technopreneur Loo Cheng Chuan shares how he did it, saying the process is “very efficient” and “quite cool” 

October 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

IMH, KKH study reveals adverse childhood experiences lead to hefty $1.2B annual social cost

October 21, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

NTU scientists revolutionize ceramic microparticle fabrication with ancient construction technique

October 20, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Featured News In the Hood

How do I reject aggressive tissue sellers in Singapore who refuse to go away?

October 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singaporeans are speaking up to thrive at work through healthy work-life balance and open discussions on mental health

October 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News In the Hood

“So-called butter” — Diner shocked at tiny pieces of butter served at $41M Tampines coffee shop; says “shrinkflation had seriously set in Singapore”

October 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

“Uncouth” man on MRT refuses to give his seat to an elderly woman, but he keeps standing while blocking others from holding the train bar

October 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.