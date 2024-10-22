SINGAPORE: Over half of Singapore employees were comfortable discussing mental health at work and reported a positive work-life balance, according to a survey by foundit, a leading jobs and talent platform.

ACN Newswire reported that the study found over half (57%) of employees rated their work-life balance as positive, rated good (37%) and rated excellent (20%).

The remaining 43% rated their work-life balance as fair (27%) or poor to very poor (16%).

More than half (51%) of Singapore employees also reported feeling comfortable discussing mental health issues with their managers or HR. Of the 51%, 23% said they were very comfortable, while 28% said they were comfortable discussing their mental health issues.

However, the report also found that 66% of employees reported heavy workloads, with 42% describing their workload as heavy and 24% as extremely heavy.

While 35% of respondents engaged with wellness programs, a considerable number had not yet used these resources.

38% reported they had not participated in any wellness initiatives, and 27% were unaware of such programs.

Notably, 37% of employees occasionally experienced symptoms of burnout compared to 46% of employees who never (24%) or rarely (22%) experienced burnout.

Employees said workload (37%) and lack of support (34%) were the top contributors to work-related stress.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO of foundit, shared his thoughts on the findings. He stated:

“It’s heartening to see a significant number of Singapore employees enjoy a positive work-life balance and feel comfortable discussing mental health at work.

This marks a substantial step forward in creating supportive workplace cultures. While there are areas that warrant attention, such as workload management and addressing burnout, the overall findings are encouraging.

By continuing to focus on employee well-being, Singaporean businesses can enhance productivity, foster innovation, and maintain their position as leaders in the global economy.” /TISG

Read also: 45% of Singapore employers are hesitant to “actively employ” staff with mental health conditions: Report