SINGAPORE: Foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia have been required to carry Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) tags since Oct 1, but securing the tag has been a struggle for some.

Fortunately, this was not the case for technopreneur Loo Cheng Chuan. Mr Loo posted a video on Saturday (Oct 19) about how getting his VEP tag was easier than he thought it would be.

He filmed himself driving from Singapore to Malaysia, going through customs without a VEP, which he was a little nervous about, thinking he might be issued a warning.

However, as he drove away from customs, he said, “… if you’ve registered for the VEP, even if you don’t have the RFID tag (yet), you’re fine.”

Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on Oct 3 that those registered for the tag will not be given a warning. The next day, Mr Loo attended his appointment to get his tag at JPJ Taman Daya in Johor Bahru.

At 11:05 am, his car joined the line of vehicles from Singapore waiting for their turns to get the tag, which he described as long but moving. He urged everyone to remember to make an appointment to get the tag.

Seven minutes later, he approached the booths to process his car’s VEP. His female companion then approached the tent and obtained the sticker very quickly.

After which, the sticker was attached to his vehicle’s windshield. By 11:41, the process was done, and he and his companion started driving away.

“It was much easier than I thought,” acknowledged Mr Loo as he drove from the booth, also adding he thought the process had been “very efficient” and “quite cool.”

They still had to accomplish an additional registration, but he felt the greater part of the process was already done.

“It’s not so bad. Go get your VEP done, and you’ll have peace of mind when you come to Malaysia,” he advised.

However, some commenters on his video disagreed the process was easy.

“Totally missed the point: the problem is with registration, not installation,” complained one.

“Can’t even register for a VEP! Email sent and no reply… deregister also headache! The website is not working,” another complained.

One wrote, “Mr Loo, installed doesn’t mean completed. The tag needs to be activated and then completed.”

Another YouTube user, however, agreed with Mr Loo and wrote, “Mine also done, simple & effective.” /TISG

Read also: Singaporean suggests giving expired VEPs a one-year grace period to renew so that the VEP team can speed up new VEP application process