Woman warns others about online clothes reseller who takes 30 days before payouts

SINGAPORE: A woman wrote that she was upset over an online clothes reseller that appears to take its sweet time—as long as 30 days— before issuing payment.

A netizen who goes by Jahiza Jamaludin on Facebook wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page that even if the amount in question for the clothes sold by REFASH under Carousell is not a big one, she needs the money as her father is terminally ill. Both parents, aged 69, are already retired.

“Every single cent is very precious to me,” she wrote, which is why the delayed payment upset her.

“For those who are considering to use Refash under Carousell to sell off your clothes. you may wish to reconsider as their company works on the basis that all customers MUST accept the proposed quotes from them WITHIN 24HOURS, but they will only ‘pay’ you anywhere ‘within 30 days’ using Paynow.

It is incredibly preposterous for them to use Paynow and the customer will only receive in 30 days?? I have read too many reviews of customers not being paid and one has yet to receive her payout since 2020?!?!” she wrote.

She added that it is “unethical and DISHONEST” that the companies sell clothes at low prices and yet “won’t pay their customers for selling to them the clothes.”

Ms Jahiza also wrote that she does not know when she’ll receive her payout; it’s been nearly a month, and the clothes she sold were mostly brand new.

“If I had known how dishonest they are, I would have just donated my clothes or even continue selling them on Carousell. I hope that Carousell will stop partnering with such an unethical company who don’t honour their payments and promises!!!!” she added.

The netizen posted several screenshots from her exchanges with REFASH, one of which showed that her items were accepted by the company for $75.

Another screenshot showed that the company doesn’t give out invoices specifying the price for each item.

In another post, Ms Jahiza asked the company when she’ll be paid, adding that she had seen “very infeasible” reviews from sellers who said they had not been paid.

The company then said that her payout would be made by Apr 25, telling her to check one to three days from them to check on the payment.

In the other screenshots, she showed poor reviews from others who dealt with the company.

Some netizens commenting on the post also wrote about their bad experiences with the company.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Jahiza and REFASH for further comment. /TISG

