Paul Tambyah asks for solutions for seniors with mobility issues who feel trapped because lifts don’t serve all the floors where they live

SINGAPORE: Opposition leader Paul Ananth Tambyah made a call out to architects or students of architecture in a Wednesday (Apr 26) Facebook post after spending time with some Bangkit residents.

While the chairman of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) wrote that he was happy to be back in the area, he added: “Unfortunately, we heard from many residents about how seniors with mobility issues feel trapped in their flats as lifts in some blocks do not serve all levels.

We recognise that the design of these blocks has made this difficult but we hope that the town council and HDB will look into this.”

Dr Tambyah, who’s also an infectious disease professor at the National University of Singapore, added, “We are inspired by our colleagues at SDP Marsiling-Yew Tee who succeeded in pushing for the LUP to reach blocks not previously served.”

He then appealed to architects or architecture students with “creative ideas” to help the seniors with this predicament.

“Together, we can work towards a more inclusive Singapore. #SDP #BukitPanjang,” added Dr Tambyah.

In January, it was announced that two 13-floor HDB blocks at Marsiling would finally get direct lift access to each floor. This came after many years of appeals, complaints from residents, and efforts by politicians to get this done.

Residents of the blocks have wondered why the upgrading, slated to be completed by 2026, has taken so long.

In December 2020, Blocks 115 and 119 in Marsiling Rise were chosen for the lift upgrading programme (LUP) of the HDB. These buildings have elevators that stop only on the first, fifth, ninth and 12th floors.

The SDP, which circulated a petition online regarding the issue, has been among those pushing for elevator access for all storeys in these buildings.

“For years, the residents at Blks 115 and 119, Marsiling Rise, have been struggling to get the HDB to install lifts that will stop on every floor,” wrote the SDP in a Facebook post.

“It is unacceptable that the residents in these blocks have to struggle with the lack of lift service to their flats. The SDP will step up efforts to highlight their plight and work to ensure that the authorities attend to their needs immediately.

Neighbouring blocks have all had the lift systems upgraded. The excuses must stop and action begin.”/TISG

