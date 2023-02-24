‘Crab’ service! Woman says restaurant gives her 3 crabs when she only ordered 1, and then charges her astronomically

SINGAPORE: “I’ve never been this MADDDDDDDDD!!!,” wrote a woman who had been served the wrong order, and then charged for it. A restaurant had given her three orders of chili crab when she had only ordered one, but she claims that instead of owning up to the mistake, she was asked to pay for it and given a hard time by the staff.

A Facebook user who goes by Izah Letriynaa wrote in a Feb 23 (Thursday) post on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page that her husband wanted to take them out for a family night, but it was not the pleasant experience they had hoped for.

Ms Izah wrote that they went to 89.7 Supper Club at Changi Village, visiting the restaurant for the first time in years.

She asked the staff who was serving them how much an order of chili crab was, and was told that a medium-sized order for one person costs $38, which Ms Izah then ordered.

But the portion that came had been “huge.”

Ms Izah wrote, “The Waiter stand beside me and was looking at the crab and I told him ‘Brother.. this one you say 1 person eat??? It’s a lot I cannot even finish.’ He didn’t reply me and jus walk away.”

However, he came back after a few minutes and said that while he had keyed in only one order, the chef had mistakenly made three.

Ms Izah wrote in her post that she clarified that it had not been her fault, which the waiter admitted.

“Me: no wonder it’s alot. I can’t finish this. So it’s not my fault right? (I just wanna be clear)

Waiter: no no not your fault. Its their fault. It’s ok la sister u pack and bring home.”

But when the waiter returned after a few minutes, he said, “I have to charge you for 3 crabs because its already served and the amount is $110.”

Ms Izzah told him, “I’m not going to pay for that. I ordered 1. You gave me 3 why I need to pay now.”

After the waiter, whom she said was scolded by the chef, returned he said, “Sister.. total is 110 and he said u take all la pack he can give you $80.”

Ms Izzah, understandably, refused.

“First of all, it’s not my fault that you guys gave me 3 crab. Secondly, I’m not going to pay for that $80 cos I don’t want to bring back cos its a wastage as nobody is going to eat. It’s not about the money, it’s about who wants to eat?!,” she told him.

But the waiter told her, “but you can see there’s 3 crab you should have call me.”

She then told him to give two crabs back to the chef and that she would only eat what she ordered.

“So he took my plate away for a good 10 mins. By this time, my Mantou already cold and I’ve got no mood to eat anymore. He came back to us without the plate.”

And when she asked where her crab was, he said, “You already eat 3 crab leg how come you don’t know there’s 3 crab.”

“At this moment i was like Ya Allah give me patience..

Who counts how many crab legs are there before eating ????? How does it matter how many crab legs are there .. i ordered 1 you served 3. This got nothing to do with me. So now, where is my crab?”

But the waiter replied, “Your crab finish already because you have eaten, only left with gravy.”

“Me knowing myself, I know it’s time for me to walk to the chef and tell him off. But I didn’t want to make a nuisance cos beside my table was a group of couples staring and and watching this whole drama. Later for nothing my face masuk stomp pulak,” she added.

At this point, she asked to speak to the chef, but was told he would not come out. She and her husband then prepared to leave, only paying for one crab.

“Family night turned out to be so crappy. Crappy service recovery! Full of CRAB service! If the service was there, out of goodwill I might have even considered paying for the additional but not when halfway eating my plate is taken away, and somehow it’s made to seem like it’s our fault.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to both Ms Izah and 89.7 Supper Club for comment.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg