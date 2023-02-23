‘That’s like Ion Orchard or Taka’s foodcourt prices!’ says customer who paid $10.20 for Cai Fan with 1 fish, 3 veggies

SINGAPORE: A customer appeared to be in shock over the high price he was charged for Cai Fan at a food stall, writing that the $10.20 for a piece of fish and some vegetables was extraordinarily high.

In a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Tuesday (Feb 21) the customer Mr Gary BK Huang wrote that he had gone to Kimly Mixed Rice stall at Pasir Ris Drive 6, Blk 444. For his Cai Fan, he added one slice of fish, bok choy, long beans and tofu strips.“Was charged $10.20! I understand in flation is high & the 1% GST hike has kicked in. But $10.20 for 1 fish + 3 veggies???? That’s like Ion Orchard or Taka’s foodcourt prices!”

He added with some sarcasm that he also found “1 tiny prawn.”

However, Mr Huang’s troubles did not end there.

He added, “After my initial disbelief, I returned to the stall to ask for a receipt. Guy I approached opened up packet & stared at food for some time before asking a colleague if I was charged correctly. This colleague then started shouting at the top of his lungs the breakdown at the very crowded coffeeshop. I promptly told him that I just wanted a receipt.”

Mr Huang also wrote that he has patronised this stall for a while now and has come to the conclusion that for the same food but be charged $5 on one day and $9 on another, depending on who takes his order.

“Prices at coffeeshops/foodcourts/hawker centre in PASIR RIS is arguably the most expensive (if not the MOST expensive) among heartland neighbourhoods in SG. I can attest to that as I travel around our island on a constant basis due to the nature of my job,” he added.

Mr Huang’s post has gotten many comments and shares.

A number of netizens told him to avoid ordering fish since it causes the bill to go up.

“I never eat cai png cos tend to have dynamic pricing if demand too high,” wrote one netizen.

Many commented on how high the prices are.

“Everyone will just eat more simply or cook at home more now. Most places have raised prices, some more ridiculously than others,” one added.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Kimly for comment.

