SINGAPORE: Newly minted Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has instructed the Elections Department (ELD) to complete updating the electoral roll by 31 July, triggering speculation about the timing of the next general election. Analysts and general members of the public alike expect that the election may be closer than the 2025 legal deadline – perhaps as soon as this September.

Historical precedent suggests this timeline could be feasible. Singapore’s 2020 general election was held three months after the electoral roll update, a timeline that, if repeated, points to a September election. Analysts note that the parallel completion of the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) report is crucial, as it typically coincides with the electoral roll update.

“If the EBRC report is released soon, it would strongly indicate a September election,” noted one analyst. “However, a delay in the report’s release could push the election window to December.”

Adding to the speculation, Prime Minister Wong’s decision to maintain the current Cabinet lineup until after the election supports the theory of an imminent vote. “The Cabinet members going into the election remain unchanged, and the Forward SG movement led by Prime Minister Wong is ready. There’s no need to extend the runway,” an analyst told 8World.

September is considered an opportune time for the election, as it it will come just after Mr Wong’s very first National Day rally in August and could serve as a platform for rallying public support for the Government. The timing is seen by some as strategic, capitalizing on the patriotic sentiments often stirred during National Day celebrations.

Public sentiment mirrors this anticipation. One commenter on the Singapore subreddit, u/AshamedFlame, said: “Prob after NDP where they will throw patriotism in our face, squeeze whatever LKY did then ND rally announce freebie and shortly after that declare elections. So ard sept.”

As Singaporeans watch the developments closely, the release of the EBRC report remains a focal point. If released imminently, it would align with the speculated September election, setting the stage for the nation’s political future.

TISG/