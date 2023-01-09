Durian seller reportedly says he’d give musang king durian for free to customer but later turns hostile & denies he offered it

SINGAPORE — A man took to social media to complain when a durian seller offered to give him a durian for free but changed his mind and denied that he made the offer. Mr Robert Yeo posted his story on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday (Jan 8).

Mr Yeo wrote that he also returned the next day “to tell the durian sellers of the stall not to use such underhand methods to increase the sale of their durian.” Unfortunately, the encounter reportedly turned hostile. “They surrounded me and pushed me around, especially another young man with a ponytail who kept shouting as loud as he could into my left ear as he was a head taller than me. He even challenged me to a fight,” he wrote.

However, an older man stepped in and “told them to stop the ruckus” and let Mr Yeo go.

He wrote that he had gone to buy three Black Gold durian from a Top Durian Station stall at Block 156, Bukit Batok.

The staff who attended him was a young man, who reportedly “kept insisting” that Mr Yeo buy four pieces to avail of a free durian.

“I refused to comply and so he reluctantly chose 3 Black Gold durian for me. After he had opened the third durian to show me, he suddenly offered to give me a musang king durian free,” he added.

Mr Yeo then asked if the seller was giving away a free durian, and the seller “even asked if I would accept his kind gesture.”

He added, “I said that if it was free, then why not. I didn’t even bother to see what kind of durian he had chosen to give me free of charge or if the flesh was good or not.”

But after this, a woman who was also one of the staff at the stall started weighing the four durians.

Mr Yeo then stopped her and told her he should not be charged for the musang king durian.

However, the woman “immediately claimed that I had heard her fellow worker wrongly. I kept insisting that the young seller offered the free durian to me and even approached him to verify my claim. To my consternation, he rebuffed me and pretended that nothing like what I claimed happened.”

Netizens commenting on the post said that such behaviour must be reported.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg