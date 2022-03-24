Woman stops traffic on busy S’pore road to rescue injured pigeon

- Advertisement -

When it comes to rescuing an injured animal in the middle of the road, contacting the wildlife rescue hotlines may not be the best option considering the urgency, especially if there is heavy traffic and an unwanted accident can occur at any moment.

A woman who spotted an injured pigeon took matters into her own hands and braved a busy road to ensure the bird was rescued promptly.

TikTok user @vermnova uploaded a video of the incident on Wednesday (Mar 23), commending the “heroine’s” actions.

The video began with the bird flapping only one wing while vehicles drove by.

The injured pigeon ended up under multiple cars, coming dangerously close to the wheels.

At one point, a bus drove by.

Finally, another bus stopped, indicating that there were others on the road.

A woman stepped into camera view; her hand outstretched to stop traffic.

Two others appeared, and they quickly carried the pigeon off the road.

This is not the first time that a kind road user has stopped to rescue an animal in the middle of the road.

Singapore has seen its fair shares of animals like wild boars, iguanas, or even turtles end up in dangerous locations.

Check out this iguana that stood its ground and stopped traffic along Lentor Avenue.

Less daring, a turtle was spotted crossing a Central Expressway slip road and was almost run over on multiple occasions.

Fortunately, motorists were responsive enough to ensure that roadkill was averted. They ensured that the animals made it across.

Members from the online community commented on the latest video, hoping that the woman’s thoughtfulness would encourage others to do the same during such instances./TISG

