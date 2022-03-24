Home News Stories you might've missed, Mar 24

Stories you might've missed, Mar 24

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today

By Obbana Rajah
Man alleges he was ‘bullied’ & ‘outnumbered’ in incident at  Our Tampines Hub Hawker Centre

Photo: Screengrab from TISG letter-writer

A man reached out to The Independent Singapore after an incident at Hawker Centre at Our Tampines Hub.

He felt that he had been ganged up on by some employees at the hawker centre, and subsequently filed a police report.

Read more here

KF Seetoh slams new foreign hire pay benchmark, says it won’t boost local hires since S’poreans shun ‘F&B jobs’

Photo: Makansutra

Makansutra founder KF Seetoh criticised raising of the higher salary benchmark for Employment Pass (EP) holders as it would create a wealth gap between foreigners and Singaporeans – such disparity has already caused much disquiet and unease with our heartlanders.

Mr Seetoh said this on his Facebook page on Tuesday (Mar 22). He was  responding to the Manpower Ministry’s letter to The Straits Times  Forum page, by its divisional director for manpower planning and policy, Kenny Tan.

Read more here

Police shoot man wielding knife along Bendemeer Road after he refused to drop his weapon

Pexels photo for illustration purposes only

The police received an alert shortly past 4 o’clock on Wednesday (Mar 23) afternoon, as a man, 64, already armed with the knife, was allegedly shouting along Bendemeer Road.

The man emerged from a unit and brandished his knife at the police officers when they arrived and began to speak with him. He was warned several times by the police to drop the knife. The police also tasered him three times before shooting him in the chest.

Read more here

Serangoon Garden ‘eat-and-run’ incident: Kind strangers offer to foot the bill out of sympathy for restaurant after couple refused to pay $270 for their meal at Korean BBQ

Photo: FB screengrab/Pa Bul Lo Korean BBQ

A man and a woman went out to eat on a first date on Mar 15 and spent a whopping $269.55. However, they left the restaurant without paying, as each expected that the other would foot the bill.

Perhaps realizing that times have been hard for Food & Beverage establishments in the past two years, after the public learned that the couple left without paying their sizable bill, “many” offered to pay, according to a Facebook post on the restaurant’s account on Wednesday.

Read more here

 

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

