Home News KF Seetoh slams new foreign hire pay benchmark, says it won't boost...

KF Seetoh slams new foreign hire pay benchmark, says it won’t boost local hires since S’poreans shun ‘F&B jobs’

Photo: Makansutra

"Rethink how to serve struggling citizens' by listening to the ground, says outspoken hawker cuisine icon

By Obbana Rajah
- Advertisement -

Makansutra founder KF Seetoh criticised raising of the higher salary benchmark for Employment Pass (EP) holders as it would create a wealth gap between foreigners and Singaporeans – such disparity has already caused much disquiet and unease with our heartlanders.

Mr Seetoh said this on his Facebook page on Tuesday (Mar 22). He was  responding to the Manpower Ministry’s letter to The Straits Times  Forum page, by its divisional director for manpower planning and policy, Kenny Tan.

“They already said no singaporeans want and shun these F&B jobs. And u go on about productivity, benchmarking, funding, Complementary Assessment Framework, job redesign etc..and nail their coffin with a ‘must continue to attract and retain Singaporeans’.

“Such disconnect,” Mr Seetoh said.

- Advertisement 1-

He added a dose of sarcasm: “It must be very difficult to govern when you walk on the clouds with no feel of the ground. It is very hurtful to the populace involved in SMEs n Micro industries”.

“As you welcome and hire … ‘foreign talents’ in the upper echelons, have u thought … who’s gonna drive them, cook (for) n serve them,  wash their cars, care for them in the hospitals n dispense medicine and sweep the cthe grand roads they walk on?

“Singaporeans? Which ones?” he concludes on a note of incredulity.

He called on people in charge to “rethink how you want to serve the struggling citizens doing their best to survive and succeed. Talk to friends on the ground and listen la, then be concerned”.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

KF Seetoh slams new foreign hire pay benchmark, says it won’t boost local hires since S’poreans shun ‘F&B jobs’

Makansutra founder KF Seetoh criticised raising of the higher salary benchmark for Employment Pass (EP) holders as it would create a wealth gap between foreigners and Singaporeans - such disparity has already caused much disquiet and unease with our...
Read more
Featured News

Man alleges he was ‘bullied’ & ‘outnumbered’ in incident at  Our Tampines Hub Hawker Centre

A man reached out to The Independent Singapore after an incident at Hawker Centre at Our Tampines Hub. He felt that he had been ganged up...
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, Mar 24

Car nearly hits pedestrian in Clementi — but is it really the driver’s fault? You be the judge Photo: YouTube screengrab/ sgroadvigilante Several pedestrians were crossing...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Mar 23

Ex-NTU researcher took upskirt photos of 400 women, over 2,200 photos found from 2015 to 2021 A former researcher from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) was...
Read more
Home News

Car nearly hits pedestrian in Clementi — but is it really the driver’s fault? You be the judge

Several pedestrians were crossing Clementi Road on Thursday at around 10:30 pm and one was very nearly hit by a car. A video clip on...
Read more
Home News

KF Seetoh slams new foreign hire pay benchmark, says it won’t boost local hires since S’poreans shun ‘F&B jobs’

Makansutra founder KF Seetoh criticised raising of the higher salary benchmark for Employment Pass (EP) holders as it would...
Read more
Featured News

Man alleges he was ‘bullied’ & ‘outnumbered’ in incident at  Our Tampines Hub Hawker Centre

A man reached out to The Independent Singapore after an incident at Hawker Centre at Our Tampines Hub. He felt that...
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, Mar 24

Car nearly hits pedestrian in Clementi — but is it really the driver’s fault? You be the judge Photo: YouTube...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Mar 23

Ex-NTU researcher took upskirt photos of 400 women, over 2,200 photos found from 2015 to 2021 A former researcher from...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore