Morning Digest, Mar 25

Photo: Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich (for illustration purposes only)

By Obbana Rajah
Woman stops traffic on busy S’pore road to rescue injured pigeon

Photo: TikTok screengrab/vermnova

When it comes to rescuing an injured animal in the middle of the road, contacting the wildlife rescue hotlines may not be the best option considering the urgency, especially if there is heavy traffic and an unwanted accident can occur at any moment.

A woman who spotted an injured pigeon took matters into her own hands and braved a busy road to ensure the bird was rescued promptly.

Gondola tips after cables come undone, endangering two workers

Photo: screengrab/ Google Maps

Two men were working on a gondola outside a Housing Board block in Pasir Ris when several cables on one side of their working platform gave way, causing  the gondola to tip precariously towards the ground.

Left dangling in mid-air outside the seventh storey, the quick-thinking men leapt into the nearby stairwell of the block and survived the unexpected danger.

Malay customer scolds shop staff for complaining about her in Mandarin right in front of her

Photo: TikTok screengrab/ farahnanad

A Malay customer shocked a pair of Chinese shop attendants when she confronted them about how they complained about her in Mandarin in her presence. She told them off for being rude.

“Don’t judge a book by its cover,” she said, adding, “Next time, if you want to talk bad about someone, you must make sure no one understands what you’re saying.”

“Wow, first date, S$270 meal” — Netizens call out “red flag” over alleged date & run couple at Serangoon Garden

Photo: FB screengrab/Pa Bul Lo Korean BBQ

A couple, who allegedly parted ways without paying the bill at the restaurant they met in Serangoon Garden, has left the owners of Pa Bul Lo Korean BBQ exhausted over attempts to get the couple to pay their $S270 bill.

Netizens have stepped in by calling out the pair, with some even raising suspicion that the two are scammers.

