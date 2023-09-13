Woman says her maid likes to keep food in her mouth, found her chewing on uncooked rice

SINGAPORE: A puzzled employer approached social media asking about her helper’s strange eating habits.

In an anonymous post, the woman said that she had a Burmese helper who “likes to keep food in her mouth”.

“The first time I noticed I didn’t check what it was. After I noticed the second time, I asked her to spit it out and it was uncooked rice”, the employer wrote. When she asked her maid why she did so, the helper told her that she likes it.

“Anyone can help me understand if this is normal behaviour or why she is doing it?” the woman asked.

Here’s what others who commented on the post said:

Earlier this year, a foreign domestic helper took to social media, sharing the devastating conditions she was forced to work under, including days she went hungry.

The helper responded to another social media post and shared her situation. She said that her employer treated her very badly and did not give her enough food. The helper added that she had to buy her own food and rice because her employer had only allocated 1kg of rice to her six family members in the house.

“How she treat me. And my food not enough. I buy my own rice. Because she wants her 1kg finished in month with 7person eating. I can’t eat also even eggs. Two families in house very hard”, the maid wrote. She added that all of the family members in the house were very calculative and would only buy food for themselves and exclude her.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg