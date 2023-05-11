Maid resorted to eating her employer’s food scraps as she was not given meals, was not even allowed to eat their rice or eggs

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media, sharing the devastating conditions she was forced to work under, including days she went hungry.

The helper was responding to another post on social media and shared her situation. She said that her employer treated her very badly and did not give her enough food. The helper added that she had to buy her own food and rice because her employer had only allocated 1kg of rice to her six family members in the house.

“How she treat me. And my food not enough. I buy my own rice. Because she wants her 1kg finished in month with 7person eating. I can’t eat also even eggs. Two families in house very hard”, the maid wrote. She added that all of the family members in the house were very calculative and would only buy food for themselves and exclude her.

The maid said that, lacking food in her hunger, she would even eat the scraps of food her employer left uneaten on her own plate. “Sometimes I eat my previous employer left food from her own. Plate. I eat because I no have food. But she no have heart.. I stay .. 15months that situation”, the helper wrote. In her post, she added that on some Saturdays when she was given a lot of work to do, she would not have time to eat at all. “I’ll never complained. I have off every Sunday. That’s why I can buy my own food from my own money. I pray.. that she can find helper have strength to fight her. Not same like me”, the maid wrote, wishing that her employer would finally hire a helper who had the strength to call her out on her behaviour.

During her days off, the helper said that she joined the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE). When her employer found out about this, she bought a flight ticket for the helper and sent her back home as she thought that the maid had complained about her. /TISG

