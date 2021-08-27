Woman rummages through bread in the supermarket, takes each one out of packaging to examine

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A video of a woman rummaging through the bread in the supermarket went viral.

The almost two-minute-long clip showed the woman standing next to the basket of French bread. She could be seen holding a loaf of bread in her arms at first, but later on, put it back down and took another loaf.

The woman could be seen then opening the packaged bread loaf and taking out the bread to examine. It was apparently not to her satisfaction and she took another loaf of bread, opened it and replaced it.

In the short span of the clip, the lady touched three to four loaves of bread with her bare hands before putting them back and finally deciding on the one she wanted to purchase.

The clip which was circulated on both TikTok and Facebook had netizens condemning her for her unhygienic practices, especially in the middle of a pandemic.

At the end of last year, an uncle at FairPrice Xtra was shamed online for opening several boxes of fruits in order to choose the best plums.

In a photo uploaded, the elderly man was seen with an open box of plums in his hand, while standing in front of a display of fruits. The man was also touching the fruit.

The netizen who uploaded the photo wrote that the uncle opened many boxes of fruits before choosing, touching some of the fruits in his hand. She added that he did not buy any of the boxes that he opened. When the netizen told the elderly man not to do that, she added that he started shouting and swearing at her.

She added that at one point he even shouted vulgarities at her. /TISG

