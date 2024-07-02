Featured News In the Hood

Woman regrets resigning her job and leaving Singapore after finding food in Canada more expensive

ByAnna Maria Romero

July 2, 2024

SINGAPORE: A woman who relocated from Singapore to Canada took to social media to express her regret, especially after seeing how expensive certain food prices are in Canada.

The Facebook (FB) user posted photos on the Complaint Singapore FB page that showed the produce sold at a T & T Supermarket in Edmonton, Alberta, the largest Asian grocery store chain in Canada.

She noted how surveys have shown that Singapore is a very expensive country, but prices for certain ingredients are cheaper there than elsewhere.

“Why on earth (did) I come to Canada? Now I regret I resigned my job in Singapore,” she wrote.

In Singapore, fresh chilli padi cost 50 cents, while in Canada, she paid $3.62. The Philippine citrus calamansi, meanwhile, which she can also get for 50 cents in Singapore, costs her $8 for 12 pieces.

“That 100-year-old sweet potato leaves for $9.37 while in SG I can get S$1 for a beautiful fresh one, that useless soft eggplant omg the price!!!

See also  Mazda driver blocks woman's home driveway; she then sends a "love letter" to the car owner

I went to the supermarket and believe me I almost got a heart attack,” the netizen wrote, punctuating her post with two crying emojis.

But it’s not just the food that she missed, writing:

“There’s no beautiful place like SG … those authentic foods no more!!!!!!!!!  Those friendly Singaporeans no more!!!! Those annoying but funny ah pek, ah ma no more!!!!

“I love and I really miss SINGAPORE more than any country in this world.”

In comments to the post, she wrote that she is originally from the Philippines but worked as a caregiver in Singapore for 10 years.

As her family had moved to Canada, she felt she had no choice but to join them there.

Netizens endeavoured to help the woman understand that due to importing costs, produce from Asia is naturally more expensive in Canada, especially in more remote areas.

Prices in cities such as Montreal and Calgary are likely cheaper than where Ms Bonita is.

See also  Premiers of Canadian provinces, leaders to raise Covid-19 funds for India

“Comparing and complaining on imported produces doesn’t make sense, as like strawberry, blueberry, cherry are significantly cheaper in Canada than in Singapore,” wrote one commenter.

Others encouraged her to plant vegetables and fruit, which would help her spend less, while some advised her to buy Asian produce from mom-and-pop shops instead of grocery chains.

Some pointed out, meanwhile, that home and car ownership are much more expensive in Singapore than in other places in the world. /TISG

Read also: Singapore is the world’s priciest location to own a car and still the most expensive city for the ultra-wealthy—Report

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News SG Politics

S Iswaran apologises to Singaporeans and declines to appeal jail sentence

October 7, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Lifestyle

“I’d rather work in an SME any day than in an MNC that doesn’t care about you” — Singaporeans say not all SME bosses are bullies or toxic

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Relationships

“I want someone who talks the talk and walks the walk” — S’poreans share what they expect and appreciate when choosing their significant other

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Featured News SG Politics

S Iswaran apologises to Singaporeans and declines to appeal jail sentence

October 7, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Sports

3 championships in a row: ‘Rock-solid’ Max Maeder emerges as overall champion at 2024 IKA KiteFoil World Series

October 7, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

SCCB calls for greater vigilance to mitigate payment delinquency risks amid market uncertainties following 3Q2024 performance

October 7, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Asia

Big Brother Watching: Hong Kong’s plan to install thousands of surveillance cameras on its streets raises concerns that it’s getting more like China

October 7, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.