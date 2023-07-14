Diner finds metal string in dish bought at Korean stall in Yishun

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media after being dismayed at finding a metal string in a dish she had bought at a hawker centre.

“Can someone tell me what is this?” requites Ms Evelyn Tan in a July 11 (Tuesday) post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page. “Metal string found in my food.”

She added that she had bought food to take home from a Korean food stall at Yishun Park Hawker Centre at 7:30 the night before.

“Eaten halfway thought was fish bone. Take it out to see and realised it look like a metal string from the sponge they use to wash dishes? Or is it something else?” wrote Ms Tan.

A number of netizens commenting on her post told her that, yes, it was likely that the metal string had come from the wire mesh scrubbing pad used to wash dishes.

Some other netizens urged her to report the stall to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) or the National Environment Agency (NEA) as it could pose a danger to those who consume it when left in food, especially to children.

Another, however, blamed the manufacturer of the scrubbing pad.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Tan for further comment.

This is not the first time a piece of wire has been found in food bought in Singapore.

In 2021, a woman found a piece of steel wool at the bottom of a cup of gravy she had ordered from the Philippines-based fast-food chain Jollibee.

A Ms Ang Su wrote in a Facebook post that it was “Very horrifying to find out this large piece of metal inside the gravy. Found it while eating my first piece of chicken and got to the bottom of the gravy cup.”

And just last month, another woman discovered a piece of wire mesh in her meal from a Zi Char stall. She wrote that she counted herself lucky that it was found just as they wanted to serve her 94-year-old grandfather. /TISG

