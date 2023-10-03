Customer complaint: “scoop of gravy + packaging box = $0.70?”

SINGAPORE: A man was so shocked at the extra fee he was charged at a “neighborhood coffee shop” that, in his dismay, he wrote he would never return there.

Mr Jeffery Mak wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday (Oct 1) that he could hardly believe he was being made to pay $0.70 for gravy and a takeaway box at the Punggol Field coffee shop. “That’s it !! I’m never ever gonna patronize this stall ever again!! It’s so RIDICULOUS!!” he wrote.

Mr Mak added that he ordered “white beehoon + luncheon meat (1 slice) + beans / tau gua, and a scoop of curry gravy (gravy only)” and was charged “S$5.70!!!!”

Puzzled by what he considered a high amount for the noodle dish, he looked into what the stall charged per item.

“When I checked their pricing, white bee hoon is at $2.50, luncheon meat slice at $1.30, beans/ tau gua at $1.20,” meaning that the total should be just a flat S$5.00.

Mr Mak then went on to ask, “then how is it $5.70??,” wondering if “The scoop of gravy + packaging box” cost him an additional S$0.70.

He also posted a photo of the stall named Old Punggol Nasi Lemak.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Mak for further updates or comments.

Meanwhile, the post has been widely commented on and shared.

One wrote,“Actually this price is common n normal…sorry to comment that.” However, Mr Mak answered, “for neighborhood coffeeshop, $2.50 for white beehoon normal? Box & scoop of gravy $0.70 normal?”

Another wrote that she thought higher prices were due to “high rental, increase in water, gas, electricity, workers wages, and raw food.” To this, a netizen replied, “Yes. Singapore is like that. Or else why (must) we must go JB even though jam for few hrs, we don’t mind.”

One observed, “This type of eco friendly box is not cheap. I think box is 50 cents and maybe curry is 20 cents.”

“There is always a price to pay for being environmental friendly. And Usually is from our pocket,” another agreed.

A woman wrote, “Cai pheng these days is no longer priced reasonably. They even charge $0.50 for each container. Boycott such hawkers/F&B outlets.”

A commenter wrote, “One look this should be $3 to $3.30 at most places.”

To this, Mr Mak replied, “I’d say even if it’s $4.50 I’m still fine, but the thought of the white beehoon at $2.50, luncheon meat at $1.30, and don’t know what the $0.70 is for, it’s upsetting.” /TISG