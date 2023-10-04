Apple iOS bug is causing iPhone 15 overheating problem

SINGAPORE: After Apple launched the latest model of the iPhone on Sept 22, several users began to complain of overheating issues with some of the units, with some saying the phones got too hot to touch even within minutes of charging.

The company said the setup process, an iOS bug, and third-party apps, including Instagram, are responsible for overheating the units.

Some blamed the overheating problem on the model’s titanium frame, but Apple told the tech review blog CNET that the titanium frame and aluminium substructure are more effective in dissipating heat than the material of older iPhone Pro models are made of.

The iPhone 15 Pro is the first smartphone from Apple to feature a titanium frame.

The tech giant has acknowledged that several circumstances can cause overheating with the phones but added that the issue is not a safety risk.

Apple has also said it will issue a software update to fix the iOS bug.

On Monday (Oct 2), CNN quoted the company as saying that the overheating problem will not have a long-term effect on the performance of iPhone 15 models affected by the issue, underlining that iPhones contain internal protections for their components that aid in regulating temperatures if they get too high.

“We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected,” CNN quotes Apple as saying, adding that it is working with app developers on “fixes that are in the process of rolling out.”

Some problems are caused by recently updated third-party apps, including Instagram, Uber, and the arcade racing game Asphalt 9, which cause these apps to “overload the system,” Apple said.

A bug in iOS 17 has also affected a number of iPhone users, Apple said, adding that a software update will be released to address this, although when this will be has not been indicated.

Additionally, the company said that iPhone 15 models may possibly feel warmer to the touch in the first few days after they’re set up or restored due to “increased background activity.”

This is also indicated on Apple’s support page.

“You might notice that your device feels warmer when you:

Set up your device the first time

Restore from a backup

Wirelessly charge your device

Use graphics-intensive or processor-intensive apps, games, or features, including augmented-reality apps

Stream high-quality video

These conditions are normal, and your device will return to a regular temperature when the process is complete or when you finish your activity. If your device doesn’t display a temperature warning, you can keep using your device,” it says. /TISG