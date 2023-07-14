Lawrence Wong says Iswaran’s case is from an unrelated CPIB investigation

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that the current investigation carried out by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) involving Transport Minister S Iswaran comes from another probe from the agency regarding a separate matter.

DPM Wong told journalists on Wednesday (Jul 12) that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had been updated last May by the CPIB concerning the earlier case. The Deputy Prime Minister had also been informed about the case back then, and he told press members that he was familiar with its background.

“CPIB took some time to delve into the matter and they updated their findings to the Prime Minister last week, on July 5. And at that time, they said they needed to interview Minister Iswaran as part of further investigations,” TODAY quotes DPM Wong as saying.

He also posted over social media that he is aware that many people are concerned over CPIB’s investigation, but added that “As investigations are ongoing, we have to let them take their course and we urge everyone to refrain from speculation.

We maintain a tough, zero tolerance stance against corruption. We will continue to uphold stringent standards of honesty and probity that Singaporeans expect of their political leaders.

We will be upfront and transparent; we will not sweep anything under the carpet, even if they are potentially embarrassing or damaging to the PAP (People’s Action Party).”

PM Lee said on Wednesday morning that he had instructed Transport Minister S Iswaran to take a leave of absence while the latter assists in investigations by CPIB.

He wrote in a Facebook post that the Director of the CPIB briefed him regarding a case the Bureau had uncovered. CPIB had sought his concurrence to open a formal investigation that would include an interview with Mr Iswaran and others.

At this point, hotelier Ong Beng Seng has also been named in an investigation by the CPIB. In an announcement to the Singapore Exchange at 7.30 am on Jul 14, Hotel Property Limited said that CPIB had requested its managing director Ong Beng Seng to provide information in relation to his interactions with Minister Iswaran.

The CPIB has issued the hotelier a notice of arrest and is cooperating with the agency. /TISG

