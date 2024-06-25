Featured News Home News

Singapore is the world’s priciest location to own a car and still the most expensive city for the ultra-wealthy—Report

ByAnna Maria Romero

June 25, 2024

SINGAPORE: A report from Julius Baer released on Tuesday (June 25) showed that Singapore is still the most expensive city in the world for luxury spending. However, Hong Kong, ranked third on 2023’s list, is now the runner-up.

The Swiss private banking corporation published its Global Wealth and Lifestyle Report 2024, which said that Singapore is the most expensive location to own a car.

The Little Red Dot keeps attracting the ultra-wealthy to its shores due to its reputation for political and economic stability and its pro-business environment.

It added that the proof of Singapore’s stability is that the average price of luxury goods year-on-year is virtually unchanged, at -0.46 per cent in local currency terms and +0.8 per cent in US dollar terms.

Moreover, inflation levels remained steady across 2023 at 4.8 per cent. Singapore came in pole position on the report for the first time last year after ranking fifth in 2022.

See also  The average Singaporean earns just 0.032% of pay of M’sian-born highest-paid CEO in the world

The index ranks the 25 most expensive cities in the world from November 2023 to March 2024, based on an analysis of residential property, cars, business-class flights, as well as other luxuries of people with at least US$1 million in investable assets (S$1.35 million).

The report says that this year, prices have grown faster for goods, up by 5 per cent, than for services (4 per cent).

And while cities keep becoming more expensive, the ultra-wealthy are still willing to spend more, especially on hotels, high-end meals, fashion, and accessories.

In 2024, prices have increased the most for premium consumer items such as fashion and jewellery (9.6 per cent), largely due to higher prices for raw materials, energy, and manpower.

Interestingly, only bicycles have decreased significantly in price globally, decreasing by 6.4 per cent. On a smaller scale, business class flights are down by 1.7 per cent, and the cost of whisky decreased by 1 per cent.

See also  KF Seetoh: We are the most expensive city, not the richest. Now u know why your wallet so empty

While three Asian cities—Singapore, Hong Kong, and Shanghai—are in the top five of this year’s Julius Baer list, because the yen has been performing poorly, Tokyo saw a significant drop from 15th to 23rd.

“This year’s report shows that currencies matter a lot. Take Tokyo as an example. This used to be the poster child of an ultra-expensive city in the 1990s. However, the steady decline of the yen has shown how this can change.

As trivial as it seems, we tend to forget that the costs of living look completely different in the eyes of a stranger – especially if that person thinks in US dollars or Swiss francs instead of the local currency.

Currency and context matter,” said Christian Gattiker, Head of Research for Julius Baer. /TISG

Read also: What do treadmills & whisky have in common? They’re part of the reason why SG has become the most expensive city in the world

See also  59% family offices in Asia now located in Singapore

 

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Home News

Chee Hong Tat: 300 engineers & technicians are working on East-West line repairs

September 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

F&B operators near Buona Vista MRT station said their sales dropped up to 70% amid East-West Line service disruption

September 30, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Long queue extends into the bus interchange from Boon Lay MRT; commuters are warned to avoid using the rail system

September 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Sports

Macau Open: Shuttler Jason Teh breaks hoodoo against HK’s top seed Lee Cheuk Yiu in quarter-final but falls short in final

September 30, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Business

Singapore factory tours for an “unfiltered view” of how businesses work and products are made gain popularity from all age groups

September 30, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

Southeast Asian stocks soar: Unveiling the secrets behind their remarkable outperformance

September 30, 2024 Gemma Iso
Lifestyle

Why Singapore Gen Z’s “work to live” philosophy could revolutionize the workforce

September 30, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.