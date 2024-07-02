SINGAPORE: A bus driver headed to Johor Bahru closed the luggage compartment and drove off while a woman was still retrieving her luggage.

She was frightened during the incident as she couldn’t breathe and felt like fainting.

The 20-year-old woman, who goes by Little Fairy on the Chinese social media site Xiaohongshu, where she documented her ordeal, wrote that it had been “the most terrifying moment” of her life.

It happened when she had been en route from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru, alighting at the station to take her suitcase from the compartment on a rainy evening on June 25.

As her suitcase was deep inside the compartment, she needed to climb into it to retrieve it. But as soon as she went in, the door closed. And while she slapped the door with her hands, no one heard her.

The bus then took off.

“I don’t want anyone to encounter such a thing,” she wrote, adding, “It’s terrible.”

She then removed her mask, afraid there would be enough oxygen in the carriage. She also remembered getting a WhatsApp message to confirm the booking earlier that day, so she called the number.

When her call was answered, she said she was locked in the luggage compartment and asked for help calling the driver.

However, the call receiver did not understand her, and her call was hung up before the receiver told her to call back.

When she texted the number, she did not receive a message back.

“I felt a little dizzy at the time, but I held on. I was really afraid that I would not wake up after dizziness, then I made another call,” she wrote.

She spoke to the first woman who answered her call earlier, then to another, whose rudeness made her angry.

The bus stopped a few minutes later, and when the compartment opened, people were stunned to see her, she wrote.

However, instead of apologizing, the bus driver even smiled at her and told her he thought she had already left, so he closed the compartment door.

“I was really about to cry and then I got off and waited for my boyfriend to pick me up,” she wrote.

“In the end, I felt that it was fortunate that there was a signal. Fortunately, the call was connected. Fortunately, there was other people’s luggage in the compartment.

Fortunately, it was not the last stop. Fortunately, I am still alive,” she added.

Little Fairy identified the bus carrier as SC Southern Express in her post. According to a report in Mothership, the bus driver failed to see her because of the rain.

The bus company is said to have apologized to the woman and reportedly taken action against the driver and the staff who had not informed it of the incident. /TISG

