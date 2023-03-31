Man gets stuck in condo carpark toilet for 1.5 hrs, says management insists he pays for damage to lock anyway

SINGAPORE: A man took to TikTok to document his ordeal of being locked in the restroom of a condominium car park for an hour and a half, causing him to miss the start of the balloon sculpting event he had gone there for.

To make matters worse, “Management still ask me to pay for broken lock :((,” wrote the man, who goes by @qmaojunyong on TikTok in a video he uploaded on Monday (Mar 27).

@qmaojunyong I was locked in toilet for 1 and half hr!!! Management still ask me to pay for the broken lock :(( ♬ original sound – Q毛骏勇 – Q毛骏勇

At the beginning of the 3-minute and 41-second video, the TikTok user struggles to open the lock and can be heard saying, “Cannot open.”

He also notes in Mandarin that no people are around, nor is there a mobile phone signal for him to call for help.

At one point, he wields a curtain rod to help himself escape. He used the rod and his balloon pump to break the lock.

He forcefully strikes the lock several times and manages to get the lock mechanism loose and then out.

And although the wood surrounding the lock is damaged, it remains locked, and the door doesn’t budge.

The TikTok user appears sweaty and frustrated but does not give up, removing even more parts of the lock so that he can see outside.

He also writes “HELP” on what looks like a piece of duct tape or fabric and slides it under the door.

One minute and 30 seconds into the video, he writes, “And then I suddenly pray and call help for 2 times… someone came!”

A woman’s voice can be heard from the outside, and then a few seconds later, a man’s.

“We’re getting some assistance,” the man can be heard saying.

“Thank you, thank you,” @qmaojunyong replies.

When the door finally opens, he thanks those who came to his aid again.

For the rest of the video, he reiterates that there had been no signal for him to call for help and no way to escape.

But to add insult to injury, he said that he is being asked to pay for the damage to the door due to his attempts to escape.

The condominium car park where the man was locked is identified as Oxley Residence on Oxley Road by AsiaOne.

Commenters on the video landed firmly on the TikTok user’s side, saying that the management was unreasonable in charging him for the damages.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg