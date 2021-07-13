- Advertisement -

Singapore — An enraged sister-in-law of a woman took to social media calling out the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) for putting up her sister-in-law’s child for foster care “without asking or investigating the family”.

Woman questions why MSF ‘cruelly’ decided to put up her sister-in-law’s baby for foster care “without asking or investigating the family”

The woman, one Aidah Rush, wrote in a Facebook post on Monday (Jul 12) about her sister-in-law’s life.

She shared that even though her sister-in-law is 36-years-old, she did not have her own house, and often sought social assistance and funds from the government.

Ms Aidah added that the woman’s first child was put into a foster home because she did not have the means to keep her son.

“Another child was taken away by MSF due to her living arrangement at that time, which was terrible. Despite her moving back to mum’s place, her child still cannot come home and has changed to different fosterers over time. Recently, MSF even changed the time from 5 hours visit to only 1 hour. No reason given”, she wrote.

After her sister-in-law’s partner came out of prison and their financial situation stabilized, the former got pregnant again. She added that when MSF stepped in to discuss the care of the baby, her sister-in-law told them that they planned on getting a rental house.

After giving birth to the child on Jul 9, Ms Aidah wrote: “C-sect. Being cut open but she was not granted any access to see the baby at all. She thought maybe there is something wrong with the baby”.

“Back to the ward, still no sign. When asked, the nurses said they cannot allow her to see the baby in accordance to MSF instructions. All the social worker reply was the baby is up for foster care. It will be private & confidential”, she shared.

Despite her sister-in-law pleading to see the child, she was not allowed to. After desperately trying to contact the social worker with the help of Ms Aidah, they received a reply from the social worker who informed them that a foster home had been found for the child.

Ms Aidah claimed that when her sister-in-law pleaded to see the child after birth, it was said to her that her family “is not eligible to foster or even adopt the child”.

“She is not even a criminal to begin with. Is this how the government treat the low income community? Is this even legal to separate mother & child at birth? Is this how they want people to change?” she wrote.

Ms Aidah added that in an email to her sister-in-law they were called to attend court and a hearing at the Youth Court.

TISG has reached out to Ms Aidah and the MSF for comment and clarification. /TISG

