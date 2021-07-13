International COVID 19 9 months’ jail for a foreign worker who disobeyed quarantine orders, went...

9 months’ jail for a foreign worker who disobeyed quarantine orders, went to Airport to buy ticket to go home twice

The Indian worker could have been fined as much as $10,000 and jailed for up to six months for each offence under the Infectious Diseases Act.

Photo: Youtube screengrab for illustrative purpose only

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19Home NewsLaw
- -

Singapore — An Indian worker who left SGH in May 2020 after he had been ordered to remain in hospital, and also illegally left his dormitory a month later, has been given a nine-month .

The lawyers who represented Balachandran Parthiban, 26, pro bono pleaded for compassion for him, saying he suffered from an adjustment disorder for which he received little support.

His troubles began when he was sent to Singapore General Hospital on May 23, 2020, because he had a fever and sore throat. 

Upon being brought to SGH, he was tested for -19. 

- Advertisement -

While awaiting the results, Balachandran was told he needed to stay put.

However, he disobeyed these orders and left the hospital grounds.

He then went to Changi Airport via bus and taxi and tried to buy a ticket home to India, but the staff at the airport refused to sell him one.

He stayed at the airport for the next four hours, after which the police found him and brought him back to the hospital.

His swab test results the next day showed he was positive for Covid.

- Advertisement -

By Jun 8 he had recovered and was no longer infectious, and was sent back to his dormitory. 

However, on Jun 16, he left the dormitory with his passport and two bags and went to Changi Airport again to buy a ticket home to India. His second attempt was also unsuccessful.

After spending the night at the airport, he proceeded to go to the flat of a relative living in Tampines, to whom he told his story. The relative contacted Balachandran’s supervisor, and Balachandran was returned to his dorm by noon on Jun 17.

Balachandran’s pleaded guilty to charges under the Infectious Diseases Act in court on Monday, Jul 12.  

“Instead of returning to the hospital or his dormitory after failing to buy a flight ticket to India… he chose to loiter at Changi International Airport and he increased the risk of spreading Covid-19,” said Norman Yew, the Deputy Public Prosecutor on the case. He classified Balachandran’s to be of the egregious kind.

- Advertisement -

In the mitigation plea, Josephus Tan and Cory from Invictus Law Corporation, Balachandran’s lawyers, explained his adjustment disorder.

“While the case law is clear that such a mental affliction is not strictly mitigating, we nevertheless plead for the court’s compassion that he was someone who had suffered ‘cabin fever’ while stranded in a foreign land with next to no financial or psychological support.”

The Indian worker could have been fined as much as $10,000 and jailed for up to six months for each offence under the Infectious Diseases Act. /TISG

Read also: Delivery man who visited 39 clients despite respiratory tract illness gets 4 months’ jail

Delivery man who visited 39 clients despite respiratory tract illness gets 4 months’ jail

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

What are our politicians doing one year after GE 2020?

Singapore — The General Elections 2020 was held on Friday, Jul 10, to elect 93 members to the Parliament of Singapore across 31 constituencies. We take a quick look across the different parties to see what they have been doing this...
View Post
Featured News

“Owner rejected your race”: SGH nurse allegedly denied flat rental for being Indian

The family owning the unit has reached out to TISG to clarify the matter: Hi, I'm the daughter of the owner of the flat mentioned in this article and wish to clarify the issue: My mother is in her 80's and communicates mainly...
View Post
Featured News

83-year-old sole breadwinner asks for financial help to support two elderly sisters as after a fall and fracture, she no longer works in McDonald’s

Singapore — An 83-year-old woman, who recently had a fall and fracture, appealed to netizens for financial help to pay off her rent and bills. In a Facebook post on popular page ‘Happy People Helping People Community’ (HPHP), on Wednesday (Jul 7),...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent