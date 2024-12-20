SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to write about the poor driving manners of another female motorist she encountered on the Causeway heading towards Johor Bahru. She noted that not only did the motorist cut into the queue but was also driving with damage to her car’s left wheel and bumper.

On the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Friday (Dec 20), Facebook user Sen Ly shared that she had been on the Causeway on Thursday morning when she noticed a woman driver attempting to get into her lane, though other motorists refused to let her through.

The woman blocked Ms Sen’s car. Fearing her own car might get hit, Ms Sen gave way to the woman and let her jump the queue.

“Then I noticed the left wheel was shaking with part of the bumper broken. This is dangerous especially to other road users. I hope LTA traffic police can follow up on this dangerous driving behaviour and unsafe car,” Ms Sen wrote.

A shaking tyre could be a symptom of a number of problems, including improper wheel and tyre balance, uneven tyre wear, separated tyre tread, misaligned suspension, and loose lug nuts. It could also be the result of damage sustained by the wheel or wheels.

How easily the problem will be fixed depends on its severity, of course. However, because Ms Sen had noticed that part of the car’s bumper was broken, it’s possible that the woman’s vehicle had figured in an accident.

As the post author pointed out, the car’s condition makes driving it unsafe. Experts advise anyone who notices wobbly wheels on their car to get the problem addressed by a mechanic right away. Driving a shaky vehicle not only worsens the damage to the car but also increases the risk of an accident, making it dangerous not just for you and your passengers but for everyone else on the road as well.

Many of the commenters on Ms Sen’s post shared her sentiments about the issue, with one surmising that the other driver might have been rushing to Johor Bahru to get her car fixed as prices there are lower than in Singapore. Another encouraged her to report the other motorist to the Land Transportation Authority so that action could be taken against the motorist. /TISG

