SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman shared footage online from her dashcam showing how she lent her Touch ‘n Go card to another woman at a checkpoint at Johor Bahru on Dec 11.

The incident video was posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group page on Dec 12.

While the woman who borrowed the card had RM20 ($6) in her hand, presumably to give to the post author Eileen Gwee, the woman never handed over the money.

The woman also never returned her card, which contained RM150 (about S$45).

In the dash cam video, a woman in green can be seen handing a card to another woman holding cash, wearing a sleeveless white shirt, and over the bonnet of a vehicle.

Each woman then turns away and goes back to their respective vehicles.

Ms Gwee told crowdsourced news site Stomp that she had been waiting at the second to the last counter when she saw a vehicle at the last counter for some time reverse and wait.

When she got to her counter to pay, the woman in the white shirt came to her and asked if she could borrow Ms Gwee’s Touch ‘n Go card.

“She was holding RM20 (S$6) but did not give it to me,” she told Stomp, adding that she waited for the woman to return her Touch ‘n Go card after she paid.

The woman never came, however.

Ms Gwee added to Stomp: “Instead, she took the card and walked away immediately while I was still at the counter waiting for my passport to be stamped.”

She is also now suspicious that the woman had seen her and singled her out on purpose, as she had been alone in her car when the incident occurred.

Ms Gwee added that there were people in other cars around at the time, but the woman did not approach them.

“She also avoided standing in front of my car camera and talked to me while standing at the side of my car. She borrowed my Touch ‘n Go card with RM150 forever,” Stomp quotes Ms Gwee as saying.

When commenters on the video on Complaint Singapore asked why she did not collect the money from the other woman immediately, Ms Gwee answered that the woman took the card and walked off immediately.

Others wondered if the woman had simply panicked and did not remember to return the card, but Ms Gwee answered that she did not believe this was the case.

One man wrote that he has experienced people asking to borrow his card, but he has always turned them down. /TISG

