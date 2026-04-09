With SG being one of the most expensive cities in Asia, netizen ask, ‘How to improve quality of life in Singapore?’

SINGAPORE: In a fast-paced city where high rents and daily expenses are a daily struggle for many, a netizen asked on Reddit: “How to improve quality of life in Singapore?”

According to recent studies, Singapore is still the most expensive city in Asia to live for locals and expats, and with this growing economy, it is just fitting for many to find practical and feasible ways to enhance their ways of living—those that can lessen the everyday stresses of everyday life.

Fortunately, many netizens shared their thoughts and experiences that might help everyone reading the post. One commenter stated that it will be helpful to stop min-maxing everything in life and said, “Be kind and less calculative. It’s not about winning all the time, but in our defence, ‘losing’ this rat race shouldn’t be this punishing.”

Similar to this comment, one more netizen encouraged to celebrate little wins, be contented, and give oneself little treats as frequently as possible.

“Be kind to yourself even if you’re not moving according to society’s expectations or timeline. Count the little blessings and be content!” a comment shared.

For personal growth, a netizen suggested getting deep and uninterrupted sleep every single day. Also, having good sleep hygiene will improve quality of life.

In relation to work, another commenter remarked that having a work-life balance is a factor. The comment stated: “Having a job that respects you has a life outside of work… Not having colleagues/management who set meetings after 6 p.m. – get in, do my work, skip 2 hr lunch break/tea time/chit chat and leave on time to enjoy my life outside of 9-5.”

For peace of mind, several comments suggested learning how to be grateful, to lower expectations, and to focus only on things that one can control.

“Define your own quality of life by digging inside to know ‘who am I?’ Know your whys. Not what the govt, schools, parents, friends, social media define for you. Set your own boundaries. Do reflection/ journaling. Continue to do self-discovery and have realisations,” a netizen further declared.

As other people suggest, living in Singapore can be more fulfilling if one celebrates small wins, takes care of themselves, and has a simple mindset that will make life better every single day.