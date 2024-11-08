SINGAPORE: The family of a man who passed away after an accident at Changi Beach Park on Nov 5 is now asking the public to help her find his mobile phone.

The Vespa that Muhammad Isma Azwa Md Salleh, a 33-year-old Malaysian national, had been riding had been involved in a mishap with a car. He was brought to Changi General Hospital but was pronounced dead before noon that day.

And now his wife, Norshahirah Nabihah Mohammad Azan, is appealing for help to find his iPhone 13 Pro Graphite.

According to a post her sister, Nurshahirah Nadiah Muhammad Azan, put up on Facebook, Madam Nabibah needs the phone in order to settle her husband, Mr Azwa’s affairs.

The couple relocated from Kelantan to Johor Bahru in 2022 as he was commuting daily to go to work for a Singaporean company, Boskalis International, where he was employed as a hydrographic surveyor.

The couple is said to have waited for seven years for the birth of their son, Yusuf, who is now eight months old.

According to a report in Berita Harian, Mdm Nabihah was told by her husband the night before the accident that he had a note in his iPhone for her. Details concerning an account he had opened for Yusuf are also stored in the phone.

Mdm Nadiah told Berita Harian, “We know his phone was taken because my sister could track it and it moved away from the location of the accident.”

And while their family and friends, and even the police, have tried calling the phone, they haven’t been able to get it back.

She, therefore, pleaded with whoever took the phone to return it, giving the phone numbers of Mdm Nabihah (+60 19766 5773) and herself (+60 13969 6212) for those who wish to get in touch.

Mdm Nadiah said that the family would not question or blame whoever has the phone and that they are willing to even buy it back or give a cash reward.

“If you intend to sell it, sell it to us,” she said.

She also wrote in her post that all of her brother-in-law’s notes, pictures, and memories are stored in the mobile phone.

Mdm Nurshahirah has asked for her Facebook post to be shared and be made viral, as this would increase the chances of Mr Azwa’s phone getting returned.

The featured photos above are from the FB account Shahirah Nadiah. /TISG

