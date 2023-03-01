which-travel-credit-card-gives-you-the-most-travel-perks?

Convenience and safety aren’t the only reasons to travel with a credit card.

Travel credit cards also give you perks and privileges that can help you save money on your overseas trip. They can even extend some needed help should you find yourself caught in a pinch.

Here are the best travel credit cards in Singapore for your next holiday.

Why Use Travel Credit Cards?

Source: Pexels

Travel credit cards offer three main benefits that travellers would find useful.

Firstly, travel credit cards let you earn air miles, which can be then traded in for free flights and other perks on-board. You can even use them to upgrade your cabin class without paying extra, making for a nice way to elevate your flight.

Secondly, travel credit cards also come with special discounts and deals at popular travel merchants, including hotel booking sites, restaurants and attractions. These can help you to pare down the cost of your holiday.

In addition, you can also enjoy free airport lounge visits and airport transfers for a more enjoyable transit.

Thirdly, many travel credit cards come with complimentary travel insurance when you charge your trip to your card. The scope and range of benefits differ between providers, so you’ll want to check exactly what your policy entails, in case there are any missing benefits you may need.

Even if your credit card’s travel insurance plan isn’t quite sufficient for your needs, it can still act as a backup to your main travel policy.

Best Travel Credit Cards in Singapore

UOB PRVI Miles American Express Card

Benefits:

1.4 miles per S$1 spent locally

2.4 miles per S$1 spent overseas

6 miles per S$1 spent at Expedia, Agoda and UOB Travel

Receive annual fee waiver and 20,000 bonus miles with annual spend of S$50,000

Free travel insurance, airport transfer

Travel and lifestyle concierge services

Fees:

Annual fee: S$259.20 (first year waived)

The UOB PRVI Miles has one of the highest air miles earn rates, which means you’ll be getting more bang for your buck. You will earn 1.4 mpd (miles per dollar spent) locally, and 2.4 mpd for overseas transactions. And when you make your travel bookings at Expedia, Agoda and UOB Travel, you’ll earn a whopping 6 mpd.

This card also comes with travel insurance of up to S$500,000 personal accident coverage and up to S$50,000 overseas medical expense benefits. You will also be given access to travel and lifestyle concierge services to help ensure your holiday goes off without a hitch.

While this card offers high air miles earn rates, this is somewhat offset by the costly annual fee of S$256.80. However, if you’re a high spender and charge S$50,000 to your card in a year, the annual fee will be waived, and you’ll be rewarded with 20,000 bonus miles.

American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card

Benefits:

1.1 miles per S$1 spent locally

1.1 miles per S$1 spent overseas (2 miles in June and December)

2 miles per S$1 spent on SingaporeAir, SilkAir and KrisShop in-flight & online

3.1 miles per S$1 spent on Grab transactions (capped at 620 miles per month)

Free travel insurance

Hertz car rental privileges

Fees:

Annual fee: S$178.20 (first year- waived)

If you’re a frequent patron of Singapore Airlines, the American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card (Amex KF Credit Card) is a great choice for you. You can earn bonus air miles on flights operated by Singapore Airlines (including SilkAir and Scoot), as well as purchases made at KrisShop.

For all other purchases, locally and overseas, you’ll earn 1.1 mpd, but this increases to 2 mpd for overseas spends in June and December — a nice way to capitalise on family holidays.

This card provides complimentary travel insurance of up to S$350,000 in travel accident and travel inconvenience benefits. If you need to rent a vehicle, you can enjoy a 10% discount and a free vehicle class upgrade via Hertz Gold Plus Rewards.

DBS Altitude Air Miles Card

Benefits:

1.2 miles per S$1 spent locally

2 miles per S$1 spent overseas

3 miles per S$1 spent on online flight and hotel bookings (6 miles on Expedia, and 10 miles on Kalingo)

Receive 10,0000 bonus miles when you pay your annual fee

Complimentary 2 lounge visits per year

Fees:

S$194.40 (waived with minimum charge of S$25,000 per year)

The DBS Altitude Visa Signature card is a long-standing favourite among Singaporean travellers, likely because of the great value it offers.

The base air miles earn rate is a competitive 1.2 mpd for local spends, and 2 mpd for overseas transactions. For online flight and hotel bookings, this goes up to 3 mpd–6 mpd for Expedia, and 10 mpd for Kaligo.

What’s more, you will also receive 10,000 bonus miles when you pay the annual fee, which honestly isn’t the most egregious, at under S$200.

The DBS Altitude Visa Signature card grants you two free airport lounge visits per year at over 1,300 airports worldwide, which you can use yourself or with a guest.

One drawback though is that this card does not come with complimentary travel insurance, so you’ll need to get your own policy.

Compare the Best Travel Credit Cards in Singapore

Not sure which travel credit card would suit you the most? Read our analyses of the best credit cards in Singapore to help you choose.

Read More

Cover Image Source: Unsplash

The article originally appeared on ValueChampion.

•

ValueChampion helps you find the most relevant information to optimise your personal finances. Like us on our Facebook page to keep up to date with our latest news and articles.

•

More From ValueChampion:

•

Best Air Miles Credit Cards in Singapore 2023

Best Reward Credit Cards in Singapore 2023

Best Credit Card Dining and Buffet Promotions 2023

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg