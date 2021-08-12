Where to get the most egg-cellent breakfast dishes in Singapore

- Advertisement -

Let’s take some time to talk about everyone’s favourite breakfast ingredient — the humble egg.

If you’re anti-egg (is that even a thing?), move on or be converted. From the lowly friend egg to the more hipster eggs benny, there’s an egg dish that tickles everyone’s egg-fancy.

When it comes to serving up the most egg-cellent egg-focused dishes, these restaurants won’t crack (see what I did there?) under pressure.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, we must a point of an oldie-but-goodie, a true Singaporean egg classic if there ever was one — egg-dipped, charcoal-smoked French Toast and homemade kaya to spread all over it. Ah Seng (Hai Nam) Coffee has been delivering these mouth-watering breakfast treats in their classic recipe for years, to the delight of loyal locals who can’t get enough of their food.

Ah Seng (Hai Nam) Coffee | 7 Maxwell Rd, #02-95, Singapore 069111 | +65 9710 2907

If eggs are the goal, then Tamago-EN is the destination. The egg speciality restaurant has eyes for only the freshest of eggs from the Okinawa region of Japan, which are said to be so healthy and rich, and they can be eaten raw. Choose from a plethora of egg-citing, egg-centric dishes to satisfy even the most specific of egg cravings. While there are many to choose from, their Ultimate Egg Rice — a simple yet delicious Japanese breakfast of rice, egg and soya sauce — is a valiant contender for the best egg dish on the menu.

Tamago-EN | 23 Serangoon Central #02-K5 K6, NEX, Singapore 556083 | +65 6733 3789

This is a post about eggs and breakfast, so it’s only fair that we devote some time to talking about everyone’s fave egg breakfast and brunch dish — good old eggs benny. While there are many ways to reimagine this timeless classic, Forty Hands does Eggs Benedict justice, offering more bang for the buck when it comes to their meat accompaniment choices. You can go with bacon, or you can go with steak, and we seriously recommend the steak (it melts in your mouth!).

Forty Hands Tiong Bahru | 78 Yong Siak Street, Singapore, 163078 | +65 97390703



Forty Hands East Coast | 226 East Coast Road, Singapore, 428923 | +65 97390121

If you like your eggs with a whole load of flavour, you’re not alone. Not everyone enjoys a lightly flavoured egg dish. Some like it spicy. If you’re of the latter ilk, perhaps Two Bakers’ Spicy Crab Omelette will steal your heart. With a reputation for pastries more than anything else, Two Bakers also knows how to do brunch. Their crab omelette is fluffy and loaded with taste, making it the perfect breakfast item if you want to start your day hot.

Two Bakers Main Branch | 88 Horne Road S 209083 | +65 6293 0329

Two Bakers Serangoon Branch| 9 Teck Chye Terrace S 545720 | +65 6241 6393

Now if you want eggs via a loaded, all-American burger, then OverEasy has got you covered. Who says burgers aren’t for breakfast? The American joint offers you The Hangover IV sandwich, which consists of a sunny-side-up egg, streaky bacon, heritage ham, a signature Wagyu chuck blend patty, breakfast rösti, caramelised onions, red cheddar sandwiched between an English muffin and fries. It’s a lot, I know, but for the morning after a big night out, it’s got the guts to soak up all that alcohol. This amazing breakfast burger features on their weekend brunch menu, so head down there on Saturday or Sunday, from 12 noon to 3 pm.

OverEasy | 1 Fullerton Road #01-06 One Fullerton, Singapore 049213 | +65 9129 8484

