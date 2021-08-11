Chee Soon Juan shares Orange & Teal’s vision on National Day, “There’s so much we can, and will, do at the cafe.”

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) leader Dr Chee Soon Juan shared his special vision for his newly opened café, Orange & Teal, on Singapore’s National Day.
Dr Chee took to Facebook on Monday (Aug 9) to share a special National Day message and to highlight that the vision he holds of his café goes beyond food.
“Happy National Day, everyone!” Dr Chee wrote, before announcing that Orange & Teal would be re-opening on Tuesday (Aug 10) after the nation temporarily restricted people from dining in as a means to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Saying the café is ready to take in customers again “with oomph,” Dr Chee shared that Cannellini Duck Confit was a new addition to the menu and that there was going to be more. “We had a tasting session and all I can say is that it tugs at your heart, not just your palate,” he wrote. “We’ll bring in two other dishes later in the week, watch for it.”
Dr Chee then took a moment to highlight that his vision for the café goes way beyond food. “Soothing as it is, Orange & Teal is not just about food. It’s about people,” he wrote. “I’ve always wanted a place where we invite artists to exhibit their work, writers and poets to do readings, musicians to perform – wouldn’t it be lovely if a string quartet serenaded us on a Sunday afternoon over cake and coffee? There’s so much we can, and will, do at the cafe. Actually, it’s more than just a cafe, it’s a good ol’ friend.”
Singaporeans flocked to the comments section of his post to share in his celebration of National Day and to express their eagerness to return to Orange & Teal. /TISG
